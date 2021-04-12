Grand National trophy's Northern Ireland designer hails 'amazing' win

Top Northern Ireland designer and silversmith Cara Murphy - who designed the stunning trophy presented to Grand National-winning Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore - has said she hopes her work will inspire a new generation of creative artists here.

Although the Co Down-based designer couldn't be at Aintree in person to witness Ms Blackmore's triumph on Minella Times, that didn't stop her getting caught up in the excitement.

"I was here in Northern Ireland, watching it on the TV, willing Rachael on, shouting at the screen like everybody else," Cara said. "It was absolutely fantastic - and very emotional.

"Rachael was just absolutely amazing."

Legendary Northern Ireland jockey AP McCoy received the trophy on behalf of owner JP McManus.

The 2021 Randox Grand National trophy Cara designed features an intricate stem made of the DNA double helix that forms the basis of the testing methods used to detect Covid-19.

Crumlin-based Randox manufactures Covid testing kits.

The unique design of the silver and gold trophy, which includes illustrations of the Covid-19 virus on its base, acknowledges a historic year and the collective efforts of all key workers during the crisis.

"It's been great to work with Randox here in Northern Ireland on the commission, and to have been involved in the race that had the first female winner of the Grand National has been really exciting," Cara said.

"It was wonderful to have been asked to make the trophy.

"I actually made the 2020 trophy as well, and that was a very exciting commission to have received.

"But that trophy was never actually presented, as last year's race was called off due to the Covid-19 crisis."

Cara (51) who is also an associate lecturer in silversmithing at Ulster University in Belfast, is no stranger to national fame.

She has previously been tasked with commissions for Downing Street, with her work gracing the PM's desk.

Cara hopes her work will inspire the next generation of silversmiths and creatives

"We've all had a difficult year," she said. "I'm just really hopeful that we're now coming out the other side.

"If I can inspire anyone to pick up a hammer and make something, be creative, that will be something positive to come out of the pandemic."