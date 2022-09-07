‘He lived the dream in many ways' - tributes paid as funeral of jockey Jack de Bromhead (13) to be held

Jack de Bromhead, the 13-year-old horse rider who tragically died in an accident on Rossbeigh Beach on Saturday, “lived the dream” and his life “captured the hearts of many”.

Jack, son of leading National Hunt trainer Henry and wife Heather, died after he was thrown from his horse during a race on Rossbeigh beach during the Glenbeigh Racing Festival at around 5pm on Saturday.

Butlerstown parish priest Fr Pat Fitzgerald said Jack was a “very talented” young man who lived a blissful life.

“He was a happy, respectful, mannerly, bright young fellow who was lovely to meet. He compressed a tonne of living into his years and there was a real joy in living about him.

"He reveled in all that was around him, the family in the home, in the yard and in the community,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“He lived the dream in many ways and that’s a consolation I think to his family to know that there was a great bliss about his life.”

Fr Fitzgerald said Jack had a “natural and intuitive understanding of horses” and would even talk “wisely to his father about them”, he added: “He talked like a veteran.”

“It’s amazing the way that Jack’s life has touched people across the land, his life has captured the hearts of many people and his death has really impacted on everybody even strangers," he said.

"There’s been a weight of sorrow on us all since we heard the news on Saturday and it’s a dreadful loss.

“The family took us to the heights of jubilation with their great successes in Cheltenham and Aintree and they lifted us all up in jubilation and now we’re having to go with them into the deepest depths of sorrow and to walk with them and indeed many people are doing just that, there’s great support there.

“They’re showing extraordinary composure and dignity in the midst of an unthinkable loss.”

Jack's funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Butlerstown in Co Waterford at noon, followed by a private cremation.

On Sunday afternoon, there was an official notice posted online, followed by a heartfelt note from his grieving family.

It read: “On September 3 we said goodbye to our extraordinary, beautiful 13-year-old son, Jack.

“A one-of-a-kind child who touched all our lives in the best way possible – he will be forever present in our lives. Always cherished, always loved, frozen in time with a beautiful young soul. He was an amazing son who told us he loved us every day – an over-brimming heart of loyalty, empathy, patience, pluck, courage and how he made us laugh.

“Not only the perfect, funny, loving son but also an incredible, loving brother to our beautiful daughters, his twin sister Mia and his little sister, Georgia. He always had their back and was fiercely loyal and kind. Our hearts are truly broken.

“He made so many friends wherever he went and they felt his special, unique and loyal touch on their lives too. We ask that they please celebrate and love him as we know he would have wished.

“Jack has lived so many more years than the 13 – he filled every moment of his days, always busy, forever curious grasping at life and new interests.

“The passion he had for his family and friends extended to all his hobbies and interests – too many to fit into 13 years and certainly too busy to spend more than a minute more than he had to in the classroom.

“It started with his work on the farm, the tractor, the cattle, the ponies and horses. He was a passionate expert on them all by the time he was 10. By 11 he was offering expert advice and consultation to his father on training horses as he developed his fathers passion for all aspects of racing.”

His death has caused widespread shock among the Irish racing community.

His parents, Heather and Henry, said he recently started a new school where he made new friends.

“Jack’s friendships were of the deep and loyal kind and treasured by him,” they added.

“Jack, you will be with us always at home in your family and friends’ hearts. Always present, always cherished with so many memories from your packed, extraordinary life.

“Deeply loved and missed by your parents, Henry and Heather, your sisters Mia and Georgia, your grandparents Andrew, Marian, Harry and Sally, your aunts and uncles, extended family and friends.”