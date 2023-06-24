Ibrahimovic can score £100k Ulster Derby delight at Down Royal

Timeless Soul will aim for Ulster Oaks glory at Down Royal

Colin Keane comes to Down Royal after a memorable win at Royal Ascot on board Villanova Queen

The Ulster Derby features on today’s Down Royal card and a famous name from a different sport could well be over the moon.

British raider Ibrahimovic, despite still being a maiden, is taken to claim the biggest flat race of the season at the Lisburn venue.

It’s notable that top rider Dylan Browne McMonagle travelled over to Salisbury to partner the Michael Bell-trained colt last month when beaten in a photo finish. They are nicely weighted in the premier handicap.

Champion Trainer Aidan O’Brien, while successfully focusing on Ascot, is doubly represented in the £100,000 contest with Tower Of London, which is burdened with top weight of 9.12st, and Hippodrome.

The former has an entry in the Irish Derby and the latter the Irish St Ledger.

Jim Bolger has won the feature several times and has Young Ireland engaged, while Jessica Harrington — who has been on the scoreboard at Royal Ascot this week — and her team are in top form and have Dubawi Spectre due to line up after scoring at Fairyhouse last time.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Matt Connor bids for a hat-trick having won his last two starts, while Pearl Of Australia and Letiza, off lowly weights, have place prospects.

Trainer Joseph O’Brien can continue his excellent form with a duo entered in the supporting feature, the Ulster Oaks.

Timeless Soul will aim for Ulster Oaks glory at Down Royal

Timeless Soul, despite top weight, is the pick of the pair while riding arrangements point to Grecian Slipper, but the selection’s burden is eased by his rider’s apprentice allowance and they have a good draw. Satin and Hazy Mehmory are the obvious dangers.

O’Brien has Right Now, which cost £100,000 and was runner-up at Sligo last time out, in the opening auction maiden, however Champion Jockey Colin Keane, who partnered his first Royal Ascot winner on Wednesday, can collect aboard Hutton Glen for his boss Ger Lyons.

Night Glow, Cosmic Lady and San Guido are a trio of very notable debutants.

The Champion Jockey can quickly double up in the Polypipe Handicap on Mobilise, which impressed when opening his account at Leopardstown last time.

Sea Spray and Picture Of A City, trained at Caledon by Andy Oliver, appear the threats.

Gracesolution, Stormy Jenn and Arch Enemy make most appeal in the 47-70 handicap with the latter getting the vote, while Unterberg, on his handicap debut and with Keane aboard, is worth consideration.

Banbridge trainer Natalia Lupini, back from Royal Ascot, runs a new addition to her team, Dreaming Princess.

It’s notable that Keane rides Stoke The Fire for Champion Jumps Trainer Willie Mullins in the Weatherbys Handicap despite a two-year absence, but he rode the horse as a two-year-old to finish fourth in a good race at the Galway Festival in 2021.

The Emmett Mullins-trained All In Peder bids for a hat-trick with Striking, Londonofficecalling and Areana others with recent form but the Mullins and Keane axis gets the vote.

Impero, Knight Sleeper, Valkyrie and Merlin Giant form the shortlist in a very open concluding contest with many of the runners having been plying their trade over jumps.

Merlin Giant, fitted with first-time cheek-pieces, is trained by Emmett Mullins, has Keane booked and could offer the value.

Ulster Derby forecast: 1 Ibrahimovic; 2 Tower Of London; 3 Young Ireland.

SELECTIONS: 2pm Hutton Glen; 2.35pm Mobilise; 3.10pm Arch Enemy; 3.45pm Timeless Soul; 4.25pm Ibrahimovic; 5.05pm Stoke The Fire; 5.40pm Merlin Giant.