In pictures: Down Royal fans dress for the occasion at Summer Race Evening

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Dr Vanessa Woods and Patrick Come from Hillsborough Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

At Down Royal's Summer Race Evening are (L-R) Christina Hull, Calum Mackenzie, Louise Hull and Jennifer Hull. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Northern Ireland's racing fraternity have got their glad-rags on once against for Down Royal's Summer Race Evening.

With seven races on the cards, fans turned out in numbers and plenty of them had a smile for the camera. Have a look through all the photographs in our gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.

As regards the racing, Shesadream was the 9/1 winner in the opening Pat O'Hare Bookmaker Mares Hurdle before favourite Banks Boy came in at 8/11 in the Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association Maiden Hurdle.

Dovlator, a 16/1 outsider, won the Hugo Hughes Bookmaker Opportunity Maiden Hurdle and 9/4 f favourite The Grey Lad came in first in the Danny Boy Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle.

Bravo Team won the Franco Hughes Away Bet Handicap Hurdle at 7/2 before Champella came in at 10/3 in the Bet With Carlin The Punters Darling (Pro/Am) Fillies Flat Race.

There was another favourite winner in the final race of the night as The Last Mardi came in at 11/8 in the Peter Eastwood Bookmaker (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

The next fixture at Down Royal is the Summer Festival of racing on June 17-18.