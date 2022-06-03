In pictures: Down Royal fans dress for the occasion at Summer Race Evening
Look through our photo gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know
Gareth Hanna
Northern Ireland's racing fraternity have got their glad-rags on once against for Down Royal's Summer Race Evening.
With seven races on the cards, fans turned out in numbers and plenty of them had a smile for the camera. Have a look through all the photographs in our gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.
As regards the racing, Shesadream was the 9/1 winner in the opening Pat O'Hare Bookmaker Mares Hurdle before favourite Banks Boy came in at 8/11 in the Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association Maiden Hurdle.
Dovlator, a 16/1 outsider, won the Hugo Hughes Bookmaker Opportunity Maiden Hurdle and 9/4 f favourite The Grey Lad came in first in the Danny Boy Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle.
Bravo Team won the Franco Hughes Away Bet Handicap Hurdle at 7/2 before Champella came in at 10/3 in the Bet With Carlin The Punters Darling (Pro/Am) Fillies Flat Race.
There was another favourite winner in the final race of the night as The Last Mardi came in at 11/8 in the Peter Eastwood Bookmaker (Pro/Am) Flat Race.
The next fixture at Down Royal is the Summer Festival of racing on June 17-18.