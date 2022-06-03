In pictures: Down Royal fans dress for the occasion at Summer Race Evening

Look through our photo gallery and see if you can spot anyone you know

At Down Royal's Summer Race Evening are (L-R) Christina Hull, Calum Mackenzie, Louise Hull and Jennifer Hull. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Sophie Harper and Keiva Doherty from Omagh Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Conor Cunningham and Aoife Quinn from Belfast Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Claire Boots and Janice Mehaffey from Lisburn Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Cara Chism and Cathy Devine from Omagh Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Louise Hull, Jennifer Hull and Christina Hull Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Lynsey Woods and Glen Nesbitt from Belfast Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Lesley Fox, Charlene McDonald, Bernadette Mc Neill, Michelle Mc Donald and Vicky Hull Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Dr Vanessa Woods and Patrick Come from Hillsborough Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Bonnie May and James Thompson Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Simon Kenmuir and Shannon Gregg Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Jennifer Mc Millan Billy-Joe Hunter and Crystal Nesbitt from Belfast Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Michelle and Garvan McCauley from Irvinestown Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Conor and Miranda Boylan from Irvinestown Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Martina and Kevin McCauley Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Ryhs Gilmore and Crystal Nesbitt frim Belfast Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Jason McQuaid, Aisling Doyle,Josephen Morgan and Niall Quinn Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Down Royal Racecourse - Summer Race Evening - 3rd June 2022 (L-R) Aisling Doyle and Josephen Morgan Photograph by Declan Roughan / Presseye

Gareth Hanna

Northern Ireland's racing fraternity have got their glad-rags on once against for Down Royal's Summer Race Evening.

With seven races on the cards, fans turned out in numbers and plenty of them had a smile for the camera. Have a look through all the photographs in our gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.

As regards the racing, Shesadream was the 9/1 winner in the opening Pat O'Hare Bookmaker Mares Hurdle before favourite Banks Boy came in at 8/11 in the Northern Ireland On-Course Bookmakers Association Maiden Hurdle.

Dovlator, a 16/1 outsider, won the Hugo Hughes Bookmaker Opportunity Maiden Hurdle and 9/4 f favourite The Grey Lad came in first in the Danny Boy Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle.

Bravo Team won the Franco Hughes Away Bet Handicap Hurdle at 7/2 before Champella came in at 10/3 in the Bet With Carlin The Punters Darling (Pro/Am) Fillies Flat Race.

There was another favourite winner in the final race of the night as The Last Mardi came in at 11/8 in the Peter Eastwood Bookmaker (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

The next fixture at Down Royal is the Summer Festival of racing on June 17-18.

