In pictures: Down Royal fans dress up for May Day Races
Niamh Campbell
Horse-racing fans have glammed up once again this May Bank Holiday Monday, for the annual Down Royal event in Lisburn.
Hundreds of spectators from across Northern Ireland turned up to show off their best fashions and fascinators, as well as their equestrian knowledge.
The summer racing season has now officially kicked off with seven races taking place at Down Royal throughout the day.
