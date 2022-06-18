In pictures: Down Royal Summer Festival sees race-goers get their gladrags on
There was another packed house at Down Royal racecourse on Friday and Saturday for the Summer Festival.
It was a packed schedule with 14 races across the two days and the fans turned out suited and booted.
Have a look through our photo gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.
The next meeting is another Summer Race Evening on 22 July.
Friday winners
16:55 G. Dunlop Electrical Maiden: Treasure Trove (8/11 f)
17:30 Future Ticketing 'Grow Your Ticket Sales In A Whole New Way' Handicap: Tiny Bit (16/1)
18:05 McMahon McKay Apprentice Handicap: Collective Power (3/1 f)
18:40 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap: Sister Rosetta (25/1)
19:15 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Median Auction Maiden: Goa Gajah (85/40 f)
19:50 Tote Supporting Racing With Pride Maiden: Chesterton (9/2)
20:20 Proparamedics Handicap: Alice Milligan (11/1)