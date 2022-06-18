In pictures: Down Royal Summer Festival sees race-goers get their gladrags on

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 17th June 2022 - Christina Warren and Andrea Salmon pictured at the first day of the Down Royal Racecourse Summer Festival. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

There was another packed house at Down Royal racecourse on Friday and Saturday for the Summer Festival.

It was a packed schedule with 14 races across the two days and the fans turned out suited and booted.

Have a look through our photo gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.

The next meeting is another Summer Race Evening on 22 July.

Friday winners

16:55 G. Dunlop Electrical Maiden: Treasure Trove (8/11 f)

17:30 Future Ticketing 'Grow Your Ticket Sales In A Whole New Way' Handicap: Tiny Bit (16/1)

18:05 McMahon McKay Apprentice Handicap: Collective Power (3/1 f)

18:40 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap: Sister Rosetta (25/1)

19:15 Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Median Auction Maiden: Goa Gajah (85/40 f)

19:50 Tote Supporting Racing With Pride Maiden: Chesterton (9/2)

20:20 Proparamedics Handicap: Alice Milligan (11/1)