In pictures: Pamela Ballantine among Down Royal race-goers enjoying evening in the sun

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Marian Knipe and Aisling Reilly at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Lauren Nevin and Darcey Campbell at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Domilia Timonyte at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Domilia Timonyte at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Claire Johnston, Naoise Muldoon And Amy Palmer at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Nicola Bothwell and Inga Donaldson at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Claire McGrogan at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 8th September 2023 - Grant Thornton Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse Frankie Dettori arrives at Down Royal Racecourse. Frankie Dettori is regarded as the rock star of racing and one of the most decorated sportsmen of all time winning over 3,000 races and awarded Longines World's Best Jockey. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Leah O'Kane, Angela Condit and Anna Bleakley at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Pamela Ballantine at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Race-goers have turned out in number to make the most of the weather and soak up the sun.

They include much-loved UTV presenter Pamela Ballantine and legendary jockey Frankie Dettori.

Last month Ms Ballantine was praised after she opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer around seven months ago.

And just this week she shared the moment she rang the bell at the Belfast City Hospital Cancer Centre to signal the end of her radiotherapy treatment.

Writing for the Belfast Telegraph last month, Pamela highlighted how important early detection is when it comes to cancer treatment.

"I had no lump or any visible sign. If I had not gone when I was called for my regular breast screening, I would not have known I had tumours in my right breast and armpit, perhaps until it was too late,” she wrote.

Our camera has gone along as well to catch a glimpse of the gladrags on show.

Have a look and see if we’ve snapped anyone you know:

Pamela Ballantine at Down Royal Racecourse. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

