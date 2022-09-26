In pictures: Student Race Day at Down Royal as young race-goers get all dressed up

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 26th September 2022 - Molson Coors Race Day at Down Royal Racecourse - Lilly Ramadan , Mya Luton,Amy Rowlands and Chantelle Tanner pictured at Down Royal. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

Abbi Cullen, Cara McConnell and Eve Porter at Down Royal's Student Race Day. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

It was another big day at Down Royal Race Course on Monday as race-goers donned their glad rags for the Molson Coors Student Race Day.

Have a look through our photo gallery above and see if you can spot anybody you know.

In the 13:30 opening Madri Excepcional Maiden race, 9/4 favourite Gobi Star came out on top before the 10/3 second favourite All in the Hips won the Molson Coors Beverage Company Nursery Handicap at 14:05.

There was a win for the 9/1 outsider Shoebox King in the 14:40 Coors Handicap while 5/2 second favourite Enxosta won the Irish European Breeders Fund Auction Series Fillies Maiden at 15:15.

The 6/1 second favourite Gegenpressing won the 15:50 Molson Coors Beverage Company Handicap and the Pravha Handicap was won by 6/1 shot Red Trail at 16:25.

An even bigger outsider in Kartayaz won the Pravha Handicap at 17:00 before Como Park came in at 13/2 in the last race of the day, the Molson Coors Beverage Company Handicap at 17:30.

The next fixture at Down Royal will be on November 4 for the first day of the popular Festival of Racing.