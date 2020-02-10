Jockey AP McCoy on meeting McGuinness and the Queen

Retired champion jockey Sir Anthony 'AP' McCoy has revealed how he rode two political horses at the same time, having lunch with Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness one day and entertaining the Queen the next.

Forty-five-year-old AP from Moneyglass in County Antrim has also disclosed that the award-winning poet Seamus Heaney sent him a signed copy of a celebrated poem to congratulate him on one of his most famous achievements in the saddle.

McCoy was talking to a national newspaper about his "haven" in his Berkshire home where he has many of his most treasured keepsakes.

One of them is a photograph of him with his wife Chanelle and children Eve (12) and Archie (6) on the day that Princess Anne gave him his knighthood at Buckingham Palace in London in 2016.

"Growing up Catholic in Northern Ireland this would have been frowned upon but times change," said AP, who had already received an OBE from the Queen in 2011.

"It's great the royal family are racing fans," he added.

As an illustration of how far Northern Ireland had come in recent years, AP said he once had lunch with Sinn Fein's Martin McGuinness and the next day was at Ascot with the Queen.

Also in AP's living room is a framed copy of a poem that Heaney sent to him at Christmas 2002 to mark his overtaking of Gordon Richards' record for the number of winners in a season.

Heaney signed the poem The Forge at the bottom with a message, "Anthony, keep forging ahead".

AP said he didn't know Heaney, who's from Bellaghy, well, but added that he was a "nice man" whose nephew was once married to the jockey's sister Anne-Marie.

A photograph of AP with his parents and siblings from 2015 also has pride of place in his home.

He said that his mother Claire, who died in 2017, put him on a horse when he was three.

"And that was it."

And he said that even though that happened during the Troubles and he was in a Catholic area, the man who taught him to ride, Billy Rock, was a Protestant.

Also in the living room is AP's BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award which he won in 2010.

He said he was so surprised to become the first jockey to win the trophy that he didn't have a speech prepared.

Talking of his retirement in 2015, AP said he'd ridden in more than 18,000 races "which is like going round the world two-and-a-half times".

"During my career I broke my leg, shoulder blades, arm, ankle, collarbone, wrist and cheekbones. So that makes me feel a little older now," he added.

"Since I retired I've kept busy doing punditry for ITV racing, motivational speaking and charity work, and I have shares in a few young horses.

"But I miss being a jockey not just every day but every hour."

However, he said his retirement gave him more time to follow Arsenal who have been his favourite football team since he was five.

His love of the club is reflected by the presence in his living room of a model cannon the Gunners gave to him on his retirement and an Arsenal shirt with his name on the back presented to him by one of the team's legends, Ray Parlour, to mark his 30th birthday.