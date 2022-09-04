Jonjo O’Neill and Ronan O’Gara lead poignant tributes following the death of Henry de Bromhead’s son Jack in pony racing tragedy

Legendary trainer Jonjo O’Neill was among those to pay tribute to De Bromhead’s son Jack following his tragic death.

The racing community was in mourning on Sunday following the death of Jack, the 13-year-old son of dual Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead, in a pony racing accident on Saturday.

The teenager sustained fatal injuries in an incident during the fifth race on the first day of the Glenbeigh Festival.

Gardai and emergency services were called to the scene at Rossbeigh beach at approximately 5.20pm, where the young rider received treatment but was later pronounced dead. The event was immediately cancelled.

“Absolutely tragic news about Jack De Bromhead. My heart breaks for his family. There are simply no words.

“Sending all of our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” Jonjo said on Twitter.

Ronan O’Gara extended his condolences to the De Bromhead family on Jack’s passing, adding: “the heart hurts”.

“Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family. A 13-year-old boy taken doing what he loved.The poor family. The heart hurts,” Ronan said.

Jack was a native of Waterford and Cllr Cristíona Kiely said there is “devastation” in the county since news of Jack’s death broke.

“There's devastation in Waterford since the terribly sad news came through about young Jack de Bromhead.

“My thoughts and tears are with his poor mam and dad and sisters on their unimaginable loss. Also to his wider family, his racing family, his young friends and community,” Cllr Kiely said.

Former Limerick hurler and Sunday Game pundit Shane Dowling described Jack’s death as “just heartbreaking. What can anybody say?”.

Racing pundit and broadcaster Kevin Blake said “there are no words” to describe the tragic death of Jack, “What a devastating tragedy. RIP Jack De Bromhead”.

Suzanne Eade, CEO of Horse Racing Ireland, offered her condolences to the De Bromhead family.

She said: “Like everybody in the horse racing and pony racing community, I want to offer my deepest condolences to his parents Henry and Heather, his sisters Mia and Georgia and extended family, on the tragic loss of their beloved Jack.

“Jack may have been only 13 but he was already incredibly popular in the racing community. His family and friends, his pony racing colleagues and all those who lives he touched are in our thoughts today during this numbing, devastating tragedy.

“Horse Racing Ireland’s equuip department through the Industry Assistance Programme will assist in offering counselling for Jack’s pony racing colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace.”

A spokesman on behalf of Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board CEO Darragh O’Loughlin said: “The directors and staff of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board extend their deepest sympathies to the De Bromhead family on the tragic loss of Jack yesterday. May he rest in peace.”

The British Horseracing Authority said in a tweet: “The BHA sends its deepest condolences to the family of Henry de Bromhead following the tragic death of his son Jack.”

Pony Racing Ireland tweeted: “We pass on our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jack de Bromhead who tragically died in Glenbeigh on Saturday.

“It’s impossible to put into words the since of grief and loss that is being felt by everyone involved so please give them time to mourn. RIP Jack.”

A pony race was held before the card at York on Sunday, with the young riders involved taking part in a minute’s silence beforehand.

York tweeted: “Following the tragic death of Jack de Bromhead following an accident yesterday in Ireland the jockeys riding in the @ponyracinggb pony races today took part in a minute silence as a mark of respect to Jack.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathy are with Jack’s family and friends.”