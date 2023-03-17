Liam McKenna can be the inspiration for Ulster competitors on the final day at Cheltenham

It’s the biggest day of the Cheltenham Festival in terms of Ulster interest, with the St James’s Place Hunter Chase (4.10pm) in particular offering several chances of glory.

Fermanagh trainer David Christie has the favourite Vaucelet in a race which has a prime slot immediately after the Cheltenham Gold Cup — the Festival’s blue riband contest — and is often referred to as the amateur Gold Cup over the same course and distance.

There are also possibilities of family triumphs in the contest with Larne trainer Stuart Crawford who runs Dorking Cock with brother Ben Crawford aboard, while Noel McParlan rides Le Marlin for his father Sean.

Templepatrick handler Warren Ewing has Brain Power in the race, while owner Pat Sloan — from the same Co Antrim village — has The Storyteller.

Ewing’s son Sam, meanwhile, rides Highland Charge in the County Hurdle (2.10pm) and Affordable Fury in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm).

Glenavy trainer Neil Mulholland, now based near Bath, runs Milkwood in the County Hurdle with Sam Twiston-Davies aboard.

The Ulster jockeys in action today will be out to emulate Armagh rider Liam McKenna, who steered Good Time Jonny to victory in yesterday’s Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle.

“I don’t know how I did that! I had a willing partner from turning in and the long run-in really suited him but everything else didn’t suit him how the race was run,” said McKenna.

“I never got into a position that I was comfortable with and we were always a little bit further back than we wanted to be. The plan was not to get upsides until going to the last and somehow we were able to get upsides going to the last and then he just put his head down and toughed it out.

“That was the first problem (the start) and not too far along, a horse fell in front of him and he had to step to the side to get by him. It all just worked out at the very end.

“I rode him at Leopardstown in the qualifier and he was a little bit the same (not jumping well) and I just put it down to the softer ground and that he is a better horse on better ground.

“When he started to pick up going to the last from there on, I knew he was going to do it. It took a furlong-and-a-half for him to outstay them. It (that feeling) is indescribable, maybe next time I can tell you. It is just sinking in now.

“My first ride back from breaking my collarbone was the Galway Hurdle then I got going after that then I broke my cheekbone and eye socket a month after and was out again for a while.

“It has been touch and go but the highs have been very high and I’m happy with that.”

Good Time Jonny’s trainer Tony Martin said: “He was last at the top of the hill, but Liam had the patience to sit and wait, and it turned out well.

“Days like this are the ones you live for. It’s been a few years now since we had a winner here, but it is worth the agony and the hardship. It’s absolutely brilliant. A bit of a gap makes it better!

“We had a lot of good years and some bad luck, and it’s nice to be back with some good horses. They are not Grade One horses, but in their own category they are alright. Great men [jockeys and staff] are behind me this year and I’m just so happy for them.

“As they turned in, he began to pick up a bit again. I know it is a long way and a long call. He never chased them when he could have, when 10 lads, including non-claiming professionals, would have chased them.

“I know Liam is a claimer but he had the b***s to sit and think they had done very little, and he judged it to perfection. The horse answered him the whole way through the last two furlongs.

“These colours, the Beneficial colours, have given us great days.

“It’s unfortunate that Liam is claiming five pounds — he just never got the rub of the green and things didn’t quite happen for him, but he is a more than capable rider and I wouldn’t look past him when I want to claim. He’s as good as any, he just didn’t get the rub of the green at the right time in life.

“The horse has been coming real well since Leopardstown last time, I just thought the ground might not suit him — he likes better ground, but he went through it well.”