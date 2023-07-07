Paddington is fresh and ready to go for Sandown success, insists O’Brien

Racing

Paddington’s well-being is what prompted trainer Aidan O’Brien to divert from the original plan and target the dual Group One-winning colt at the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown today.

The Siyouni colt has carried all before him so far this season, winning each of his four starts without being seriously troubled.

He proved his mettle at the top level when winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas and comprehensively overpowered Newmarket Guineas winner Chaldean in the St James’s Palace at Royal Ascot.

O’Brien originally hinted he might keep his powder dry for Goodwood’s Sussex Stakes, but Paddington instead steps up to 10 furlongs and takes on his elders for the first time this weekend.

“Everything has gone well since Ascot, he hasn’t done much but everybody seems very happy with him,” said the Ballydoyle handler. “There was always a chance that he would run (at Sandown). Obviously we were trying to give him as much time as we could and he’s nice and fresh and well, that’s why we’re giving him the chance.

“The plan was to go to Goodwood, but because he came out of the race at Ascot so well we think, we felt he could take this in on the way. He looks to be progressing from race to race.”