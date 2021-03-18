Paisley Park out for revenge in bid to regain his Stayers' crown on day three at Cheltenham

It takes a special beast to regain his crown after tasting defeat and that's exactly what 2019 winner Paisley Park attempts to do in today's Stayers' Hurdle.

Emma Lavelle's stable star has bounced back from the blip that saw him lose his title and the nine-year-old is out for redemption, while all eyes will also be on the unbeaten Envoi Allen as he bids to dazzle once again in the Marsh Novices' Chase.

1.20 GRADE ONE MARSH NOVICES' CHASE (2m3f168yds)

While the winning margin rarely does justice to his class, Envoi Allen has wowed over fences and is expected to do so again.

The switch to Henry de Bro­mhead after Gordon Elliott's licence was suspended should not inconvenience the two-time Festival winner, and Jack Kennedy will be heading back into the winners' enclosure barring a major mishap.

Willie Mullins has won this prize four times, but Asterion Forlonge and Blackbow are both overlooked, while last year's Champion Hurdle third Darver is not without place claims.

The English challenge is respected, with Grade One winner Shan Blue repre­senting the Skelton brothers, while Nicky Henderson's pair of Chantry House and Fusil Raffles can pick up the pieces should it go awry.

It would be a fairytale should Cork trainer Mick Winters secure success with Chatham Street Lad and the nine-year-old is no back number with his stunning Caspian Caviar Gold Cup vic­tory over course and distance before Christmas.

VERDICT: Chatham Street Lad (e/w) can chase home Envoi Allen.

1.55 GRADE THREE PERTEMPS NETWORK FINAL HANDICAP HURDLE (2m7f213yds)

Irish runners have landed the last five renewals having broken a British stranglehold of nine in a row before then.

Elliott has landed the last three runnings, so The Bosses Oscar (11-12) - now in Denise Foster's care - commands serious respect, with the tal­ented Jordan Gainford taking a valuable 7lb off.

Weight has not been a burden, with four of the last seven victors carrying 11-9 - including two top-weights - although just three favourites have scored since 1999.

Punters should not be put off Imperial Alcazar (11-8), though, with the unexposed seven-year-old excelling for Tipper­ary native Fergal O'Brien when landing a Qualifier at Warwick in January.

Value is sought in this 23-runner minefield, however, with faith placed in the Skelt­ons, trainer Dan and jockey Harry, as Spiritofthegames (11-2) bids to land them another big Festival handicap.

Spiritofthegames has been thereabouts for the past three Festivals before switching back to hurdles when second in a Qualifier at Chepstow last month.

VERDICT: Spiritofthegames is each-way value in a tricky heat.

2.30 GRADE ONE RYANAIR CHASE (2m4f127yds)

Mullins has dominated recently, winning three of the last five renewals, and the Clo­sutton maestro has a star-stud­ded quartet on this occasion.

Reigning champion Min - the choice of Paul Townend - was pulled up behind Chacun Pour Soi last month and the 10-year-old must come back to his best, while stablemate Melon has been runner-up at four consecutive Festivals.

Allaho has been third at suc­cessive Festivals and comes here on the back of a Grade Two win at Thurles in January, but the seven-year-old has been somewhat frustrating to follow.

Dual Festival winner Samcro bids to score at the Festival for the third successive year, but Foster's nine-year-old has been below par in his two starts this season.

Last year's runner-up Saint Calvados merits attention if coming back to his best, along with Joseph O'Brien's Fakir D'oudairies, while Imperial Aura impressed when taking a competitive handicap chase at last year's Festival and could go close.

It may be worth siding with Mullins' fourth string Tornado Flyer in an open renewal, though, as he attempts his favourite trip, and his one-length second to Min in the John Durkan earlier this season gives him every chance.

VERDICT: Tornado Flyer (e/w) can belie his huge odds.

3.05 GRADE ONE PADDY POWER STAYERS' HURDLE (2m7f213yds)

It is generally assumed that last year's renewal was below par, with Paisley Park going off the 4/6 favourite and labour­ing home in seventh before subsequently being shown to have an issue with his heart.

He showed something like his best when staying on stoutly to nab Thyme Hill in the Long Walk Hurdle on his last start in December and should be at his peak for this contest.

Defending champion Lisnagar Oscar deserves more respect, and Rebecca Curtis' charge showed that he is hitting form with a fine second in a Haydock Grade Two last month.

Sire Du Berlais has landed the Pertemps for the past two years and clearly loves it over course and distance, so Foster's inmate shouldn't be discounted despite being turned over in the Christmas Hurdle on his last start.

A scorching pace could set it up for Paisley Park to swoop later under Aidan Coleman and become a two-time champion.

VERDICT: Redemption awaits for Coleman and Paisley Park.

3.40 GRADE THREE PADDY POWER PLATE HANDICAP CHASE (2m4f127yds)

There have been just four Irish winners of this race since it was introduced in 1951, although three of those were in recent years (2016-18), while just one horse has carried more than 11-4 to victory in the last 30 years.

Emmet Mullins bids for his first Festival winner with The Shunter (10-12) - Gainford again claims 7lb - switching to fences in search of a juicy £100,000 bonus having scored at Kelso just 12 days ago.

He chased home A Wave Of The Sea (11-0) on his last chase start in a lucrative handicap at last month's Dub­lin Racing Festival and both hover around the head of the betting.

Value is again sought and, given JP McManus' brilliant handicap record at the Festival, it would be foolish to discount Dead Right (10-4) near the bottom of the weights.

He may be a nine-year-old, but Neil Mulholland's charge is totally unexposed after just 10 career starts and he landed a decent handicap chase at Market Rasen in September on similarly good ground after 10 months off the track.

VERDICT: Dead Right (e/w) can prove spot on for punters.

4.15 GRADE TWO PARNELL PROPERTIES MARES' NOVICES' HURDLE (2m179yds)

Mullins has landed this race's five renewals and it would be foolish to discount any of his four-strong contingent.

Townend opts for Listed winner Gauloise but she has something to find with both Peter Fahey's Royal Kahala and Jonathan Sweeney's Roseys Hollow from their meeting in a Fairyhouse Grade Three last month when the latter prevailed. The weights are in Royal Kahala's favour on this occasion, however, and she may prove best of that trio, while Mullins' Pont Aval may not be the forlorn hope that her odds suggest after a Punches­town win.

The run of stablemate Hook Up when fourth behind Appre­ciate It in a Leopardstown Grade One reads a lot better now after the latter blitzed the field in the Supreme on Tues­day, and she is a live contender under Danny Mullins.

VERDICT: Hook Up can continue Mullins' dominance.

4.50 FULKE WALWYN KIM MUIR CHALLENGE CUP HANDICAP CHASE (3m2f)

No favourite has obliged in the last eight runnings, with two chasing maidens prevailing in the last two renewals.

Young Dev wouldn't be totally out of it off a feather weight under Hugh Morgan if repeating the heroics of his Navan handicap chase win last month, and Denis Hogan's charge could have each-way claims.

Preference is for the veteran Shantou Flyer, though, with the 11-year-old boasting Cheltenham form figures of 1-F-1-4-2-2-2-2-3 having placed at the last three Festivals.

His recent switch to Paul Nicholls and the addition of Harry Cobden is hardly a nega­tive either.

VERDICT: Shantou Flyer to roll back the years under Cobden.