Rachael Blackmore celebrates with the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy during day one of the Cheltenham Festival (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Honeysuckle successfully defended her title when claiming a second Unibet Champion Hurdle on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The mare is now unbeaten in 15 runs and started as the 8-11 favourite under Rachael Blackmore.

Taking up the lead around the final bend, the Henry de Bromhead-trained bay strode to an unchallenged victory from Epatante.