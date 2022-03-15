Rachael Blackmore looking to back up a big 2021 with Cheltenham success, starting with Honeysuckle on opening day

Record-breaker: Rachael Blackmore, pictured with Honeysuckle, can add to her six victories in 2021 at this year’s Festival

Rachael Blackmore can build on an historic 2021 with even more groundbreaking feats this year - starting with the Cheltenham Festival.

Blackmore last year became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in the 182-year history of the race, triumphing aboard Minella Times at Aintree.

She also became the first woman to be leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival with six victories and looks to have a host of strong chances this time around.

Unbeaten in her 14 starts over hurdles, the Henry de Bromhead-trained Honeysuckle is one of racing’s brightest stars and could get Blackmore’s Cheltenham Festival off to a flying start on day one.

The record-breaking rider has been aboard for each of Honeysuckle’s wins on the track – the pair have an exceptional relationship.

All eyes will be on the ten-time Grade 1 scorer as she bids to become the first mare to win the Champion Hurdle on more than one occasion, having landed the same race impressively last year by six and a half lengths.

Appreciate It, trained by Willie Mullins, hasn’t been seen since blowing his rivals away in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at last year’s Cheltenham Festival, but is expected to throw down a serious challenge to Honeysuckle on his comeback run here.

Blackmore also has big chances on Telmesomethinggirl in the opening day’s Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

Like Honeysuckle, this talented performer also won at last year’s Cheltenham Festival when bolting up in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle by five and a half lengths.

She was last seen finishing a highly creditable third at Leopardstown’s Christmas festival behind Royal Kahala and Heaven Help Us — two rivals she will likely face again at Cheltenham.

It seems a return to the Cotswolds has been the priority all season long for Telmesomethinggirl, though, and she is expected to improve from her most recent run to deliver a bold bid.

Journey With Me in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday is also a big chance for Blackmore. This race provided Blackmore and De Bromhead with one of their most impressive winners at last year’s festival in Bob Olinger, and Journey With Me could be another future star for the pair this time around.

The unbeaten youngster also holds an entry for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on the Friday.

Envoi Allen in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase on Wednesday is sure to attract plenty of support.

There may be a chance that Blackmore rides last year’s winner Put The Kettle On considering that mare also represents the De Bromhead stable, but the leading jockey has ridden Envoi Allen on his last four starts, whereas she has partnered Put The Kettle On only once in her last ten outings.

He may be a six-time Grade 1 winner, but it could be argued that Envoi Allen hasn’t lived up to the huge promise he showed as a novice.

However, connections will be hoping he bounces back to his brilliant best when lining up in the day-two feature.

Blackmore rides Bob Olinger in the Turners Novices’ Chase on St Patrick’s Day.

This hugely promising seven-year-old has only been beaten once when second to the sidelined Ferny Hollow on his hurdling debut last term. Blackmore has been aboard for four of his five wins over hurdles and fences, so knows the Robcour-owned performer extremely well.

Then the big one, A Plus Tard in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday. Blackmore came agonisingly close to winning last year when second to stablemate Minella Indo aboard A Plus Tard, but she looks to have every chance of going one better this time around.