Seamus Hughes Kennedy the big winner as he claims Grand Prix success at Balmoral

Seamus Hughes Kennedy on the HSI Bottlegreen Grand Prix winner Esi Ali owned by his mother Clare Hughes right with his cousin left, Hugh McKeown — © Ruth Clendinning

Hundreds of spectators cheered on 20-year-old Seamus Hughes Kennedy as he galloped through the finish line in a blistering jump-off time to win the £24,500 Horse Sport Ireland and Bottlegreen Grand Prix at Balmoral Show.

The talented Kilkenny rider, from the great Hughes dynasty of horse breeders, partnered ESI Ali bred by his cousin Andrew at Ennisnag Stud.

"The course was fantastic, my horse was amazing and I am happy for my mum Clare, who bought the horse from Andrew some time ago,” said the excited winner afterwards.

Clare Hughes was delighted: "Andrew's mum Mary passed away last week, so this win is lovely for them. I owned the horse in partnership with Andrew and then bought the horse outright two years ago. Andrew helped us all the way and Ger O'Neill trains Seamus. My nephew Hugh McKeown is the manager of the whole operation, so it is a great day for our team."

Eight horses made the jump off from 36 starters, with Omagh man Jonathan Smyth showing his class for an opening clear and finishing seventh overall ahead of Dermott Lennon in 11th and both still in the money.

Smyth was the only Ulster rider to go clear in the first round, with the four fault jinx hitting Lennon at the first fence, while reigning champion Niamh McEvoy also clipped a fence, as did Michael Whitaker with Equine America Peanut and Aghalee rider Luke Campbell with Derryinver Truffle who went out on ten faults.

However, it was a fantastic success for Mrs Pat Hales, whose horse Sfs Vincomte, ridden by Ireland’s Anthony Condon, finished a thrilling round just a fraction of second behind the winner.

Condon, based in Whitchurch, Shropshire was thrilled, saying: "It was a super competition, my horse loved the going and the track suited him. We are delighted, it was a strong class but he flew round the jump off."

Susan Fitzpatrick, the talented Aga Khan Nations Cup rider who opened the competition with a stunning clear on her bay mare Miss Paris, gave an exhibition of horsemanship with two classic clears to finish in third.

Hughes Kennedy's time of 42.39 overhauled everyone, with Condon on 42.97 and Fitzpatrick on 45.22, while GB's William Fletcher on his brown Van Helsing striking bay gelding Valento finished fourth.

Louise Saywell, who won international classes at Balmoral, was leading rider of the show after adding to her tally, finishing eighth in the Grand Prix on the grey stallion Daniel, owned by James Davenport.

Denis Duggan, CEO of Horsesport Ireland presented the awards with Sonia Egan of HSI and Bottlegreen owners Pat and Joe Sloan. Earlier HSI added £7,500 to the prize tally at Balmoral when they sponsored the breeders prizes in the Gibson Haylage Stars of the Future which was won by Hannah Blakely on Lougherne Casanova.

Judge Lt Col Tom Freyne, who judged the Stars of the Future, praised Hannah Blakely.

"She and the horse were outstanding, they came round the corner and impressed in their gallop. The horse loved to jump and was smooth and accurate," he commented.

Kevin Gallagher's journey from Thurles was worthwhile when he claimed the Clipmyhorse TV International Accumulator on Bp Limitless, a bay stallion bred by Austin Broderick and owned by Max O'Reilly Hyland.

Daniel McAlinden, with Ahg Whitetock Doctor Cruise continued their successes, for a runner-up placing with Susan Fitzpatrick having a great week for third place on Keatingstown Skorphults Joker.

Vice President of the show Diane Gibson praised the riders.

"It has been a fantastic three days of top showjumping,” she said.

“We at Balmoral were delighted with Horsesport Ireland and Bottlegreen co-sponsoring the Grand Prix. Not only that, but breeders in the Stars of the Future class will see the breeders enjoying bonus prize money from HSI. The breeders in Ireland are vital to the survival of this sport and to see so many Irish horses excel in the main arena is heartening."

Saturday's show features the Schools Team showjumping championships at 8.30am main arena then the Millar McCall Wylie Under-10s championship at 11.15 main arena. The Botanica Amateur championship starts at 1.30pm.