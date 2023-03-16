Tyrone jockey rides jaw-dropping Cheltenham victory from 220/1: ‘He’s as good as anyone’

Tyrone jockey Liam McKenna pulled off his first Cheltenham win in truly stunning style on Thursday afternoon as he took his horse from last to first in a courageous late charge for the line.

It was in the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle that he led Good Time Jonny to victory for trainer Tony Martin.

The horse qualified for the big race by finishing third to Maxxum at Leopardstown over Christmas, before tuning-up for his Prestbury Park assignment over an inadequate two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The money had been coming for the eight-year-old building up to the meeting and he was sent off at 9-1 as the tapes went up.

Given a brave steer by McKenna up the inner, he was out the back as the field headed for home. He was matched in-running at 220/1 on Betfair thanks to his seemingly hopeless position during the race.

But his young rider held his nerve to pounce late and deliver his mount with precision, returning a three-and-a-quarter-length winning verdict.

"I got there late enough but that wasn't my plan, Tony said to get there late and about 10 strides from the line I knew I had it. Just to hear that crowd is different,” Benburb man McKenna said.

"It's great for the boys that own him, there'll be plenty of celebrations from them. They're great men. It's great to get these opportunities on a big day like this.”

It was a fitting reappearance in the Festival winner's enclosure for trainer Martin, who has proved synonymous with handicap success in the past and was securing his seventh success at the four-day showpiece.

Martin was full of praise for his rider, saying: "He was last at the top of the hill but had the patience to wait, and it worked out well.

"The horse had been coming on real well since Leopardstown and this is great for Liam.

"When they turned in and started to pick up I knew he would win. Liam never chased him.

"This man has shown when he gets the rub of the green he's as good as anyone. He hasn't always enjoyed the breaks you hope for, but when I want to claim I wouldn't look past him."

There was further success for the Irish raiders when Seddon gave John McConnell his first Festival winner in the Magners Plate Handicap Chase.

It was also a first winner at the big meeting for Ben Harvey, who never missed a beat aboard the 10-year-old - bringing him home ahead of Richard Hobson's Fugitif to strike at 20-1.

McConnell said: "I don't know what to say. He's the horse of a lifetime. Top jockey, top worker rider, I don't do anything. I'm just a chancer, that's all I am. He's some horse, and the most beautiful, kindest horse you can ever imagine as well.

"He's just a happy horse. He loves being a racehorse, people talk about welfare and this is a horse that just loves being a racehorse. He would lay down for you, he's an amazing horse. With Ben on board it was like robbing 5lb, it's unbelievable."