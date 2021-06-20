Rahm produces sensational finish to claim maiden Major title as McIlroy fades on back nine at US Open

Jon Rahm roars with delight after holing his birdie putt on the 17th hole at Torrey Pines during the US Open (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy fell away in the final round of the US Open at Torrey Pines as two-time Irish Open champion Jon Rahm claimed his maiden Major title with a stunning finish.

Rahm produced back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th holes to claim a one-shot victory over South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen to become the first Spaniard to win the tournament.

The 26-year-old started the day three back of the lead but played steady golf before finding that fantastic finish for a four-under 67 - the joint best round of the day - to win the title.

Oosthuizen was just one back with two holes to play but pulled his drive into the hazard off the tee on the 17th to lead to a bogey and then couldn't hole out for eagle to force a playoff, eventually settling for second.

Rahm, who won the Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017 and then at Lahinch two years later, will now move to World No.1 and the man himself claimed it was some kind of karmic retribution for his Covid-related withdrawal from the Memorial Tournament two weeks ago.

"I stayed really positive knowing big things were going to happen. I didn't know what they were going to be but I knew we were coming to a special place, I knew I got my big breakthrough win here and it's a very special place for me," said Rahm.

"The fact that my parents were able to come, I got out of Covid protocol early... I felt the stars were aligning. I knew my best golf was to come and I have a hard time explaining what just happened because I can't believe I made those two putts.

"I'm the first Spanish person to win a US Open. This was definitely for Seve. He tried a lot. I know we think a lot about him at The Masters but he wanted to win this one most of all. I just don't know how to explain it."

It was not such a good day for McIlroy, however, as he fell away on the back nine after being one shot off the lead thru 10 holes of his final round, eventually signing for a two-over 73 to finish one-under for the week in a tie for seventh.

The Holywood man three-putted for bogey at the par-three 11th and then double-bogeyed the 12th to end his challenge, but it is still a return to competing in the final round of a Major for the 31-year-old.

Bryson DeChambeau for a long time had looked to be the man to beat as he forged ahead at five-under after 10 holes, but he suffered a back nine collapse to not only fall away but finish outside the top-25.

The defending champion carded two bogeys, a double bogey and a quadruple bogey in a horror back nine that featured no birdies to card a 77, finishing three-over for the week.

That allowed Oosthuizen to steal the lead at five-under instead, but even he couldn't cope with the pressure that Rahm placed on him as the Spaniard - playing three holes ahead - rolled in the two lengthy birdie putts on the final two holes to set the clubhouse mark at six-under.

Oosthuizen did save par at some clutch moments, but when he pulled his drive off the 17th tee into the hazard and missed a 10-foot putt for par to drop two behind Rahm, the writing was on the wall.

A wayward drive on 18 forced the former Open champion to lay up, and when his eagle shot didn't spin back into the hole, the celebrations began for Rahm on the practice ground.

