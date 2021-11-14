Republic of Ireland finish campaign with a win as second-half treble in Luxembourg secures third-place finish

Republic of Irelands Chiedozie Ogbene celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Stade de Luxembourg, Luxembourg City. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

A Shane Duffy header from a Josh Cullen free kick midway through the second half was followed by a Chiedoze Ogbene finish after an impressive passage of play, before Callum Robinson rounded off the scoring and although Ireland weren't at their best at times, they walked away with three points.

The visitors had the better of the opening half, despite Gavin Bazunu being called upon to make one spectacular save to keep the game scoreless. Chiedoze Ogbene was a constant threat to the Luxembourg defence, and also went close with a shot after the home side messed around in their own defence.

Unfortunately for Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, his charges dropped in intensity to start the second half as Luxembourg grew in confidence. However, after Ogbene was fouled on the edge of the box, Cullen's rifled cross was headed home by Duffy to open the scoring.

VAR had a look at a possible offside but the goal stood and although Luxembourg put some pressure on, it was Ireland who struck again.

After moving the ball impressively, Jeff Hendrick freed substitute Jason Knight in front of goal, who unselfishly flicked the ball to Ogbene, who slotted home. Knight was the provider again in the dying moments, as he knocked James McClean's cross from the left back across the goal to Robinson, who rolled the ball into the net.

Those three goals earned the three points, as Ireland claimed third place in the group over the home team on goal difference.