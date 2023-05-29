Revamped Ireland bowlers eye successful British Senior International Series mission

Adam McKeown (far left) has been named in a refreshed Ireland bowls team that will engage in the British Senior International Series

It's all change for the Ireland bowls team that will feature in the British Senior International Series at Ayr late next month.

Following the successful IBA Inter-Association Championship — won by the Private Greens League — at Belmont over the weekend, the Irish selectors have come up with a new breed of players for the international event, which will run from Friday, June 30 until Sunday, July 2.

In fact, the showcase competition returns for the first time since 2019, as everything came to a standstill because of the Covid outbreak.

It will also be an entirely different format. Instead of two teams of six rinks, the series will now be played on a 10-player basis, featuring singles, pairs, triples and fours.

Mark Brown (CYM), Matthew Crawford (Bangor), Mark Foster (Belmont), Ryan McElroy (Dunbarton), Ryan McKeown (Whitehead), Ross McMullan (Limavady), Dean Mills (Belmont) and Adam Rankin (Limavady) will get their first taste of action at this level, while Terry Crawford (Salisbury), Richard Leonard and Shane Leonard, both from Crumlin, are recalled.

The final positions will be decided next month when the group come together for a practice session at Belmont on Sunday, June 25. The four Home Counties will have two 10-man teams on show and they’ll be joined by Jersey.

“There are quite a few new faces involved,” said Irish official Jackie Smyth. “We’ve picked a squad of 24 players, including reserves, but no line-ups will be revealed as yet.

“It’s an exciting new format for the international event this time, so we thought the time was right to freshen up the group. Adam McKeown is included, even though he has been playing in Australia.

“He is due to return home soon as he will feature in the British Isles Singles and Under-25 Singles tournaments prior to the international event.”

Meanwhile, the PGL retained the Inter-Association crown at Belmont, sealing the two-day series with an unblemished record.

Ireland squad: Stuart Bennett (Belmont), Mark Brown (CYM), Barry Brown (Dunbarton), Matthew Crawford (Bangor), Terry Crawford (Salisbury), Mark Foster (Belmont), Cameron Gaw (Donaghadee), Robert Kirkwood (Old Bleach), Stephen Kirkwood (Old Bleach), Richard Leonard (Crumlin), Shane Leonard (Crumlin), Simon Martin (Belmont), Gary McCloy (Portrush), Ian McClure (Portrush), Ryan McElroy (Dunbarton), Martin McHugh (Old Bleach), Adam McKeown (Old Bleach), Ryan McKeown (Whitehead), Ross McMullan (Limavady), Dean Mills (Belmont), Jack Moffett (Dunbarton), Jack Montgomery (Old Bleach), Adam Rankin (Limavady), Mark Wilson (Cookstown).

Irish Bowling Association Connected Health Inter-Association Championship: Bowling League of Ireland 83 (2) Northern Ireland Private Greens League 91 (7); Northern Ireland Bowling Association 105 (7) Northern Ireland Provincial Bowling Association 78 (2); NIPGL 117 (9) NIBA 58 (0); BLI 79 (1) NIPBA 115 (8); NIPGL 98 (8) NIPBA 79 (1); BLI 84 (1) NIBA 115 (8). Final placings: 1 NIPGL 24 pts (shot difference 86), 2 NIBA 15 (-1), 3 NIPBA 11 (-10), 4 BLI 4 (-57).