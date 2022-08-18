Rhys McClenaghan admits he must ‘reassess’ after failing to reach pommel horse Final at European Championships

Rhys McClenaghan failed to reach the pommel horse Final at the European Championships in Munich (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile)

Rhys McClenaghan has said it’s time to ‘reassess’ following his shock early exit from the European Games.

McClenaghan was among the favourites to win a medal on the pommel horse in Munich, but the Newtownards man failed to qualify for Sunday’s European Championships Final.

His qualifying routine, that scored 14.2 on the judges’ score cards, was not good enough to claim a place in the eight-man final. Although McClenaghan did not fall – as he did in the Olympic Final in Tokyo last year – his routine included several small errors.

McClenaghan said: “Same mistakes today again. Time to reassess to get back to consistent world class gymnastics.”

It’s a bitter blow for the Ardsman, who had dreamed of honouring Lady Mary Peters’ golden anniversary by striking gold in Munich – that same city where Peters won her Olympic heptathlon title in back in 1972.

Commonwealth champion Joe Fraser topped the pommel qualifying table with a score of 14.6. Later in the evening, Fraser secured gold in the All-Around – gymnastics’ most challenging event.

Fraser will be joined in the pommel Final by the Netherlands’ Loran de Munck, Armenia’s Harutyun Merdinyam, Croatia’s Filip Ude, France’s Benjamin Osberger, Germany’s Nils Dunkel, Turkey’s Ferhat Arican and Armenia’s Artur Davtyan.

There is an outside possibility that McClenaghan, 23, may get a reprieve for Sunday’s final. As he finished ninth in qualifying, should any of the eight qualifiers drop out of the pommel horse decider, the 2018 European champion will be drafted in.

Earlier this month, McClenaghan won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with Fraser taking gold.