Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery win World Cup gold in Paris

Gymnastics

It was a historic weekend for Irish gymnastics with both Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery striking World Cup gold in Paris.

Newtownards man McClenaghan won the pommel horse competition with a massive score of 15.100 while Belfast’s Montgomery recorded a personal best with a score of 14.250 on floor. It’s the first time two Irish gymnasts have won gold at the same event.

The double success bodes well for the next Olympics, as the Accor Arena will host the gymnastics at Paris 2024. 13,000 spectators witnessed Sunday’s World Cup event.

Olympian McClenaghan said: “I’m very proud to perform two back to back routines on the international stage.

“Qualifying in first place then holding that position in the final in front of so many amazing gymnastics fans.

“I’m also very proud of my training partner Eamon for his personal best and gold winning routine. This is a great day for gymnastics in Ireland.

“It was a fun competition. I can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like in the arena during the Paris Olympics.”

It was a welcome victory for McClenaghan, who failed to qualify for the European Championships final in Munich last month after a disappointing qualifying routine.

For Montgomery, this was his first gold medal at world level. Earlier this year the 19 year-old won World Cup bronze in Baku.

He said: “I am delighted to compete amongst some of the best floor workers in the world, including the current Olympic champion. To beat Artem Dolgopyat (Israel) in front of 13k people in the Olympic arena is a great day for me and my coaches.”

Gymnastics Ireland’s National Coach Luke Carson agreed: "This is a historic day for Gymnastics Ireland.

“Two gold medals in front of 13,000 people in the 2024 Paris Olympic arena is incredible. I am very proud of the boys for their continued hard work.

“Watching Eamon go out and deliver a personal best for Ireland was amazing. Then to see Rhys deliver another world class routine was truly special.”

Both McClenaghan and Montgomery will represent Ireland at the World Championships in Liverpool at the end of October.