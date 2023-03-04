Rhys McClenaghan at his best to grab silver at World Cup event in Doha

Rhys McClenaghan finished second in the World Cup event in Doha — © Corbis via Getty Images

Rhys McClenaghan grabbed a silver medal from the Pommel Horse Final at the Doha World Cup event.

The Newtownards man’s performance was saluted as his “best routine” of the year by Gymnastics Ireland’s national coach Luke Carson.

McClenaghan scored 15.033 on the apparatus and was only beaten to gold by an impressive 15.400 score from Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov.

It marked an improvement on McClenaghan’s 14.700 score which saw him placed fifth at the World Cup event in Cottbus.

“It was a good routine, his best one of the year, so that’s good,” said his coach Carson.

“At each competition, he has demonstrated an improvement from the previous routine, so at this early stage in the competition season that’s excellent to see.”

The 23-year-old will compete again at next week’s World Cup meeting in Baku before his participation at the European Championships in the Turkish city of Antalya in April.

“Going into Baku we will focus on difficulty and improving execution,” added Carson.

“It was a very high-standard competition, a high-standard Final today, so it’s excellent to be on the podium.”

McClenaghan won the world title with a score of 15.300 in November.

His team-mates Adam Steele, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery, and Halle Hilton concluded their apparatus qualifiers.

Hilton made first reserve for today’s Beam Final.