Rhys McClenaghan claims European gold with superb performance in Antalya

Rhys McClenaghan is now world and European pommel horse champion after claiming the latter title in Antalya, Turkey with a superb performance in the Final.

The Newtownards man claimed his first European title since 2018 by claiming top spot at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

A terrific routine in the Final scored him 14.666, only .300 off his outstanding qualifying score, and that proved to be the best of the day, beating out the likes of Loran de Munch and Matvei Petrov.

McClenaghan was first on the horse and set the target to beat but nobody matched it, with Maxime Gentes the closest challenger at 14.566.

It’s another success for the 23-year-old, who is now world and European champion, while he also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and this only further confirms his status as one of the favourites in Paris at next year's Olympics.