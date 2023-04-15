Rhys McClenaghan eyeing European gold as he vows to perform more difficult routine

Rhys McClenaghan will attempt a more difficult routine in the Final — © NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newtownards native Rhys McClenaghan is confident he can add European gold to his World title in Turkey today.

Last year, the Prince of the Pommel produced a stunning display to win gold at the World Championships in Liverpool. Now, he wants to repeat that success at the European Championships in Antalya, where the Pommel Final is expected to get under way at 12.10pm.

In Tuesday’s qualifying round, McClenaghan topped the table with a score of 14.996, well ahead of Netherlands’ Loran de Munck on 14.666.

The 23-year-old — who is favourite to win gold — will also face competition from Matvei Petrov (Albania), Illia Kovtun (Ukraine), Radomir Sliz (Czech Republic), Artur Davtyan (Armenia), Yumin Abbadini (Italy) and Maxime Gentges (Belgium).

The Ardsman’s nemesis Max Whitlock dropped out of the competition with a minor injury.

McClenaghan is keen to win European gold for a second time, five years after he first claimed the title in Glasgow.

He said: “Antalya is a lovely city, it’s like a holiday resort, but I’m here for business and my business is to perform a nice routine and hopefully win gold.

“I’ve taken a lot of confidence from being crowned World champion last year, but it’s no guarantee of success here. If I’m not at my best, someone else could be crowned European champion.

“But I’m desperate to win it again, just like I was in 2018. It felt great to win it back then, and I want to have that feeling again.

“I want to show that I’m now a consistent performer by winning, or at least performing well, in every event. I want to put on a good show.”

The Irish gymnast is expected to produce a new, more difficult, routine for the Final.

McClenaghan believes it is a risk he must take if he is to fend off the competition and build his performances ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris, where he will be one of the favourites for gold, alongside reigning champion Whitlock.

He said: “I have a new routine ready that is much more difficult than the one I used at the Worlds, which is very exciting.

“I’ve tested it out during the World Cup series and I’m really pleased with it.

“I always want to have the room to add difficulty to my routine, even if I don’t need to win the competition.

“This is a sport that moves very quickly from year to year. You can see that gymnasts are upping their score on a yearly basis.

“That’s why I’m always looking for ways to add difficulty to my routine while also trying to improve my execution.”