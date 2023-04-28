Rhys McClenaghan makes no apologies for striving for the highest of standards

Rhys McClenaghan came out on top at the European Championships in Turkey earlier this month — © Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Newtownwards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says that Irish athletes can no longer just be ‘happy to be here’.

McClenaghan, 23, is now both World and European Pommel champion following his gold-winning displays in Liverpool last year and Antalya earlier this month.

Since bursting on to the scene with his incredible gold medal win for Northern Ireland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast , it’s been obvious McClenaghan is cut from a different cloth.

From the get-go, he spoke of winning Olympic titles and challenging Team GB legend Max Whitlock for supremacy on the pommel horse.

McClenaghan insists his belief in his ability should not be confused for arrogance.

“I take confidence from the fact that I know that the skills I produce in the gym are the best in the world,” he explains.

“Before I was World Champion, I never feared saying ‘I want to be the best in the world’ because I knew I was capable of it and I wanted to let people know.

“Some tell you to be humble, but I am humble. I just don’t think it makes sense to downplay my ambition.

“I don’t want to tell journalists ‘I’m happy to be here’. Of course I am happy to be here, but I also want to win medals.”

With golds at World, Commonwealth and European level, Olympic success is the next obvious target for the Ards man. In Tokyo’s year-delayed Games a slip in the final — while attempting a routine with a high difficulty level — cost McClenaghan a medal.

But that experience will not stop him from attempting another breathtaking routine in Paris next year.

He said: “At the World Cup (gymnastics’ version of a world tour) I tried out one of the most difficult routines in the world. I think that’s the routine I’m most likely to use in Paris.

“My plan has always been to put myself so far ahead of everyone else that even if I do make a mistake, I still win.

“And that’s exactly what happened at the Europeans in Turkey. I made an error but my routine was good enough that it carried me to gold.

“My new routine is good, but it needs to be practiced over and over again so I can perfect it. And that can be monotonous.

“When you think about it, you basically train your whole lif e to perform a routine at the Olympics that lasts less than 60 seconds.”

While McClenaghan is already considered Ireland’s greatest ever gymnast, he is not satisfied with being merely a ‘good gymnast’ on the world stage.

He said: “Consistency is what separates a good gymnast from a great gymnast. The guys with multiple world titles and multiple Olympic titles are consistent.

“I’m one of many gymnasts that has won a World title, but there’s only a few double or triple World Champions. That’s the level I aspire to.”

McClenaghan isn’t just a star on the pommel horse. The former Regent House pupil is the something of an influencer, with over 20,000 subscribing to his YouTube channel. At the Tokyo Games, a video of him jumping on a bed — disproving the theory that Olympians had been supplied with ‘anti-sex’ beds — went viral.

He laughed: “It all took off after the video of me jumping on the bed. Before that it was just a few hundred gymnastics fans.

“But my YouTube channel is actually a fair bit of work. I do it to inspire young gymnasts to get involved in the sport.

“I would have loved to have had something like that to watch when I was a kid, but nothing like that existed. It’s nice to be in a position where I can deliver that content.”