Rhys McClenaghan must settle for silver as Joe Fraser claims pommel horse title

The Newtownards gymnast appealed his score of 14.133

Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan failed to retain his Commonwealth title in Birmingham as England’s Joe Fraser struck gold with a stunning routine.

McClenaghan had to settle for a silver medal. The Newtownards man scored 14.133, with a lower difficulty than he has performed in previous competitions. The 2018 champions appealed his scoring, believing he deserve a higher difficulty rating, but the inquiry was rejected.

The failure to secure gold will come as a blow to McClenaghan, who was favourite for the title in the absence of Olympic champion Max Whitlock.

Fraser took the Commonwealth title with a near-flawless routine that scored 14.833 on the judges’ cards. Canada’s Jayson Rampersad claimed bronze.

McClenaghan can still take pride in his performance, as his preparation for the games was interrupted in May when he was told he wouldn’t be allowed to defend his Commonwealth title. The International Gymnastics Federation ruled the Northern Ireland team couldn’t compete because of previous performances for Ireland at world level.

Commonwealth Games Northern Ireland accused the FIG of “completely disregarding” the Good Friday Agreement with its actions. After a month of uncertainty, the decision was overturned in late-June.

Earlier in the day, McClenaghan’s Northern Ireland teammate Eamon Montgomery finished fifth in the floor final.

The Belfast man, who qualified in second spot, recorded an impressive score of 13.666 in the final. Only a slip on the final move of his high-difficulty routine cost Montgomery a medal.

Montgomery launched an enquiry into his difficult rating, a but his appeal was rejected by the judges.

Gold went to England’s Jake Jarman with a score 14.666, while Felix Dolci of Canada claimed silver with 14.166. England’s Giarnni Regini-Moran took bronze with 13.966.

Ewan McAteer will compete in the vault final tomorrow.