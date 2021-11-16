Rhys McClenaghan reveals new event plan ahead of next Olympic cycle and opens up on double Tokyo heartache

Rhys McClenaghan competing for Ireland on the pommel horse at last year’s Tokyo Olympics

If the measure of a person is how they deal with setbacks, Rhys McClenaghan must be 10 foot tall.

The Newtownards gymnast started 2021 with dreams of winning Olympic gold and becoming World Champion in the pommel horse but while neither ambition was realised, this inspirational young man has become stronger for the experience.

Positivity flows through the 22-year-old who has revealed his intention to compete in the floor exercise plus the pommel horse during the next Olympic cycle and he plans to represent Northern Ireland in both disciplines at next year’s Commonweath Games.

Having won pommel horse gold as a teenager in 2018 on the Gold Coast in Australia, McClenaghan is relishing the prospect of defending his title in Birmingham in 2022 and is excited by the idea of doubling up.

Speaking in his role as Lidl Northern Ireland ambassador for their Sport for Good campaign, which this year is putting mental health in the spotlight, McClenaghan declared: “My plan for the next Olympic cycle is to do the floor exercise as well as the pommel horse.

“The reason is I feel I could reach the standard that I’m at on pommel horse with floor. I believe I have the skills and talent to be able to pull that off. It is pretty exciting putting together a floor routine and a pommel horse routine.

“The floor is an iconic event in our sport.

“The pommel horse is iconic too but I do understand that it can be difficult to follow.

“The pommel horse is a very fast moving event with the constant movements and it is hard for people who aren’t avid fans to keep up but for the floor exercise I feel like it will be a lot more impressive to watch and hopefully I can do well when I perform my routine.”

McClenaghan is training with respected coach Luke Carson in Dublin ahead of the World Cup series in March with World Championships, European Championships and the Commonwealth Games all scheduled in what promises to be a busy 2022.

He adds: “I will be working on the floor routine and hopefully getting it ready for March so I can compete with it alongside the pommel horse.

“We have a lot of big events coming up next year and the Commonwealth Games will probably be the biggest focus because I’m eager to retain the title I won in 2018.”

While looking forward is key to McClenaghan, he is keen to learn from what has gone before such as at the Olympics when the former Regent House student qualified in style for the pommel horse final in Tokyo.

With Commonwealth and European Championship golds from 2018 and a 2019 World Championship bronze in the bag pre-Covid times, Rhys had shown he could perform on grand stages and was considered a contender to top the Olympic podium.

With a finger placement just off early in his routine forcing a dismount, McClenaghan, competing for Ireland, finished in seventh place with Team GB’s Max Whitlock retaining his Olympic crown.

The dream was over but the Muhammad Ali and Conor McGregor fan still managed to win admirers with classy post event interviews outlining that his journey was far from over.

Three and a half months on, McClenaghan says: “I look back on Tokyo with a good amount of pride that I pushed through a Covid pandemic and came out the other side as an Olympian and an Olympic finalist at that.

“When I reflect on 2021 I picture how I felt in qualification at the Olympic Games when I pulled off a great routine that showed the standard I am at.

“What happened in the Olympic final was just sport. One finger placement off was enough to put me off the pommel horse but I understand the harshness of sport. Believe me, it wasn’t the only time I have ever failed in my career. Now it’s about building resilience for next year.

“It has been heartwarming with people coming up and congratulating me on not only my performance but how I spoke afterwards. I think the interviews I did were very important for younger gymnasts and younger athletes because it is sport at the end of the day and anyone at that high level knows it can come crumbling down in a split second. It’s a harsh part of the job.

“Being able to walk out of that arena with my head held high having given interviews to TV and being optimistic for the future, it encapsulates my personality and my outlook on life and sport.

“I was glad I could show everyone in disappointment I could still be optimistic and have the courage to say the journey isn’t done and that I still wanted to be Olympic champion and World Champion.”

Rhys McClenaghan is an ambassador for Lidl Northern Ireland’s 2021 Sport for Good campaign

On an emotional phone call from Japan on Olympic final day to his proud parents Tracey and Danny back home, Rhys said: “You could hear from the tone of their voices how proud they were. It gave me a feeling of comfort hearing my mum and dad’s voices because of how frustrated and disappointed I was.

“There’s no denying those emotions. It was really nice to hear what they had to say and their total support in me.”

The World Championships in October in Kitakyushu, also in Japan, followed with McClenaghan failing to qualify for the pommel horse final after a 90-minute delay before his routine on the back of another competitor testing positive for Covid-19.

This resulted in the competition being paused until the equipment was sanitised.

A late slip in his qualification routine led to elimination with McClenaghan expressing his dismay at the time that chalk had been wiped off the equipment.

Now he says: “It was a pretty nightmarish trip. I was with people who had been to many World Championships and they said it was by far the worst.

“That gave me a little comfort knowing how unique it was in a bad way.

“You have to look at the bigger picture. What’s one competition to the rest of the competitions I’ll be doing in my career.

“I have to leave that one behind me because there were events out of my control with people wiping the chalk. It will be a crazy story to look back on in the future.”

In the immediate future, it’s all about training hard and enjoying Christmas with family.

In terms of a present, a smiling Rhys says: “Can Santa bring Olympic gold medals? I’ll write that on my letter to the North Pole!”

Look out Paris 2024...Rhys McClenaghan is coming though this brilliant young sportsman has the class, craft and character to achieve much before then.