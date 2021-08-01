Rhys McClenaghan says ‘head held high’ after Olympics exit

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has issued a heartfelt message of thanks for supporters as his Tokyo Olympic journey came to an end.

The 23-year-old suffered disappointment on Sunday morning after a slip during the pommel horse final.

With Great Britain’s Max Whitlock taking the gold, Rhys ultimately finished seventh overall but still became the first ever Irish gymnast to reach the Olympic finals.

Commenting on Twitter afterwards, he thanked his many supporters at home and promised there was more to come.

“My head is held higher than ever. At this very early stage in my career I can call myself an Olympic finalist,” he said.

“It feels like the beginning of something very special. Thank you for all the support, it does not go unnoticed. Love you all so much.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The athlete also drew praise for his positive attitude in his post-competition interviews.

Speaking to RTE, he said: “When I do feel disappointment, that’s when I’m more motivated than ever, more hungry than ever.

“I’m definitely the type of person to turn a negative into a positive and that’s what I’m going to do.

“I’m going to leave this arena with this incredible experience of becoming an Olympian, becoming the first Irish gymnast to be an Olympic finalist.

“That’s something very special to me and that’s my achievement, that I’ve made here at this Olympic Games”.

He added: “It didn’t go my way today. One finger placement is all it took...to knock me of the horse. That’s the finest margins that are in this game really, it’s brutal.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Among the huge number of supporters passing on their well wishes was North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry.

“Ards and North Down are incredibly proud of your performance today, and all of your achievements. Onto Paris 2024,” he said.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Alliance Councillor Michelle Guy, said: “Small error on the horse, but a flawless interview by Rhys McClenaghan,

“Such maturity and gratitude for the experience he’s had, whilst sincerely acknowledging the sacrifices of others to get him this far. Wouldn’t bet against him getting an Olympic medal some day.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon said: “You did us proud, and will do so again. Take care of yourself and come back even stronger.”