Rhys McClenaghan sees room for improvement after doing enough to qualify for Commonwealth Games Final

Northern Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan in action on the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Rhys McClenaghan believes he still has more to give despite topping the qualifying scores in the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The defending champion, who won gold at the Gold Coast, cruised into the Final with a score of 14.75 and will be the favourite to retain his title on Monday.

And the 23-year-old is in a bullish mood as he prepares for his potential medal-winning performance in three days’ time, believing he can improve on that score.

“I’m happy enough with the performance and I know I can improve a lot on that and that is exciting for me,” said McClenaghan.

“I feel like I can add a full point onto that score, and I look forward to Monday’s Final.

“It is still a little bit of a fresh new routine that I am putting out there and the construction of it has changed over the past few months, so I am glad that I am still able to get through it from start to finish and that is what you want to see.

“I’m not sure if I felt extra pressure but I always feel a certain level of pressure and I feel that comes more from myself rather than the crowd watching me, I done my job today under that pressure and I’m excited for the finals.”

After almost missing out on the competition altogether due to a baffling FIG decision to ban them, all three of McClenaghan, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer are set to reach their respective Finals.

Montgomery also finished with the highest score after his floor routine, which saw him score a 13.75, while McAteer was second with a combined 13.95 after his two vault routines.

“All three of us – Ewan, Eamon and myself – did our job and I couldn’t be prouder of the team,” added McClenaghan.

"We came in like businessmen and got the job done, and I’m excited to re-enter that competition floor hopefully with the boys with me again.”