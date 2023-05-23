Rhys McClenaghan to switch his Olympic base to hometown of Newtownards

Northern Irish Olympic hopeful Rhys McClenaghan has confirmed he will be basing himself in Newtownards ahead of next year’s Games in Paris.

The 23-year-old has been based at the National Gymnastics Training Centre in Dublin since 2018 but will relocate himself back to more familiar territory.

McClenaghan will train out of coach Luke Carson’s new facility, Origin Gymnastics, based at the Blair Mayne Wellbeing & Leisure Complex.

"It's exciting to be back in gymnastics in my home town. It's a dream because this is where it all started when I was six-years-old,” the defending World and European champion told BBC Northern Ireland.

The former Commonwealth silver medallist is one of the favourites to win gold at the Olympics next summer and he hopes that being able to balance life and sport will help him moving forward.

As well as that, McClenaghan was keen to keep working with Carson, who will now base himself predominantly in Newtownards, which was a significant reason to relocate himself.

"There were some lonely times in that gym in Dublin when it was just myself although the numbers then did start to come in," added McClenaghan, who has just bought a house.

"Luke was striving for his dreams of opening a gymnastics club and wherever Luke goes, I'll follow him because he's just as much a part of the success as I am.

"One of the things I'm most excited about is having a younger generation come through and follow my footsteps, surpassing my achievements and just seeing people enjoying the sport of gymnastics as much as I have throughout my life.

"It's about giving them that opportunity and that facility to actually come in here and practise gymnastics. I want people peering through the windows, seeing gymnastics and seeing me prepare for an Olympic Games."

World Cup floor medallist Eamon Montgomery will also work out of Carson’s new facility as he prepares to try and qualify for the Olympics, too, with the coach thrilled to see his work pay off.

"I've dedicated my life to gymnastics and to understanding the art of gymnastics," said Carson.

"People often talk about the 10,000-hour rule, but it's estimated I've done over 13,000 hours within a gymnastics hall. I've really spent my entire life trying to understand the sport and now I want to put that into the gymnastic services that we provide here.

"My wife has had to essentially live the life of a single parent (to our two daughters) and that's very difficult for all of us. I don't want to miss any more family time but that doesn't mean I'm switching off from performance.

"We're in Olympic qualification phase as of now in terms of working towards the World Championship in Antwerp in October which will be the first opportunity to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games."