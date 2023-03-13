Rhys McClenaghan ups the ante and is happy with another silver medal at World Cup event in Baku

Rhys McClenaghan is reflecting on another strong showing after bagging a silver medal at the World Cup event in Baku.

The Northern Ireland man was trying a different routine and made a few errors but he did enough to secure a second pommel horse silver medal in as many weeks.

World champion McClenaghan scored 14.933 in the final and was beaten to gold by Kazakhstan’s Nariman Kurbanov, who scored 15.300.

The 23-year-old commented on Twitter: “Baku was a success! Another international medal to the collection and we put an upgraded routine out into the world, successfully performing my new skill! #progress #WorldChamp.”

McClenaghan, whose next event is the European Championships in Turkey in April, was also placed second behind Kurbanov in the last World Cup event in Doha.

The gymnast is warming up for the World Championships in October, where he will aim to defend his gold medal in Antwerp and he can also seal his place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Gymnastics Ireland’s men’s national coach Luke Carson said: “We’re very happy today, it was a brand new routine construction with upgraded elements and skills. We are very happy with the success rate of that routine because to come out and do it on an international stage is amazing because it shows such confidence and when it’s so early in the season it’s amazing to be able to see that.

“It’s a very competitive pommel final once again, so for Rhys to try his upgraded routine under pressure and successfully do that and pick up a medal it’s an exceptionally successful day.”

The World Cup in Azerbaijan was a successful competition for Ireland as Dominick Cunningham and Eamon Montgomery finished sixth and seventh in the men’s floor final, while Halle Hilton came an impressive sixth in her final in the women’s floor.