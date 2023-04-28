Robert Hastings insists Bangor won’t take title success for granted

Bangor may be nailed on to retain their Northern Ireland Bowling Association Stairlift Solutions Division One crown, but Robert Hastings insists complacency will not be an issue.

The title race has been a two-horse battle between the Seasiders and Whitehead for the past number of years — the clubs have lifted the trophy a total of 16 times between them since 2005 — but with the mass exodus of players from the east Antrim side, and the defection of Balmoral to the PGL, the Seasiders look set to regain the silverware this season.

They got their campaign off to a great start last week by walloping reigning champions Whitehead, and will be looking to add to their points tally when they visit Lurgan tomorrow.

“It’s been a shame so many players have left the NIBA to move to PGL clubs, with Whitehead particularly affected which was reflected last week,” said Hastings.

“It’s not good for the association in general.

“But we can only beat the team in front of us. We will probably be fancied to win the title, but there are still some strong teams in the division, particularly Banbridge. We’ll be taking nothing for granted at Lurgan, that’s for sure.”

Hastings also pointed out that his team were the innocent party in the controversy that surrounded last season’s NIBA Cup, which was handed to Bangor after their Final with Balmoral didn’t take place.

“It appeared that we didn’t want to play at Balmoral, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Hastings. “In fact, it’s an NIBA rule that any Cup Final should be played at a neutral venue.

“But for some reason a decision was taken at the start of the season that Balmoral would be the venue for the Final. We pointed that out to the NIBA officials and told them we would be available to play the game anywhere, even at a PGL green, at any time.

“We were given dates that suited, but apparently Balmoral couldn’t make it on those dates. It dragged on that long, the NIBA just handed us the cup, so we were very much the innocent party.”

Fixtures: Northern Ireland Private Greens League Haffey Sports Ground Division One:Old Bleach v Belmont B, Dunbarton v Mossley, Salisbury v Ballymena, NICS v Ards, Belmont v Larne.

Northern Ireland Bowling Association Stairlift Solutions Division One:Carrickfergus v Lisnagarvey, Dundonald v Banbridge, Sydenham v Curran, Lurgan v Bangor, Whitehead v Donaghadee.

Northern Ireland Provincial Bowling Association Premier Division: Dunluce v Portrush, Limavady v Letterkenny, Coleraine v Ballymoney, City of Derry v Cookstown.