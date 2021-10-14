Ronnie O’Sullivan tells spectator to ‘sit down’ before being ousted from Northern Ireland Open by Yan Bingtao

Ronnie O'Sullivan's wait for the Northern Ireland Open title will continue for at least another year. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s run at this year’s Northern Ireland Open crashed to a halt after a clash with a spectator at the Waterfront Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The snooker superstar was edged 4-3 by Masters champion Yan Bingtao in a thriller of a last 16 tie.

It was during the third frame, with the scores at 1-1 at O’Sullivan at the table, that he gestured to the crowd, telling a spectator to “sit down”.

"It’s too much, too much,” he continued.

The referee intervened, asking the stewards: “Can you stop people coming in during the frame please?” The request was met by applause from the stands and cheers of support for O’Sullivan.

"As you can see, he looks in concentration but clearly something was distracting him there. He certainly made his feelings known,” said Eurosport commentator Neal Foulds.

At that point, O’Sullivan was 55-0 up in the frame, on his way to a break of 129 and looking in good shape to reach the quarter-finals.

However, Bingtao responded by winning back-to-back frames to take a 3-2 lead in the best of seven match. After an O’Sullivan break of 73 to set up the deciding frame, he cracked while playing a left-handed pink and eventually succumbed to his 21 year-old opponent, who will play Mitchell Mann in the quarter-finals.

O’Sullivan caused a stir earlier this week by labelling the atmosphere at the iconic venue as “flat”.

But the six-time World champion stressed after yesterday’s round of 32 victory that he would “never criticise any snooker fan”.

“It’s never got anything to do with the crowd, the Belfast crowd,” he said.

“The set-up out there means you can’t get a good atmosphere because there is no-one sitting down the side, so you feel like you’re playing to an empty auditorium.

“When I said it was a flat atmosphere, it’s because you feel like you’re not playing to anyone, you can’t see a crowd.

“The way it was put across, it looked like I was saying it was the fans, but it’s not up to the fans - it’s the auditorium, it wasn’t set up right and that’s no fault of the fans.

“They’ve got three tables so it’s like you’re playing to a scoreboard. When you have fans down the side, they gee you up and keep you going, and it does create a different atmosphere.

“I’d just like to put that straight because every snooker fan, they’re like family to me so I wouldn’t criticise any snooker fan. They’ve helped me through many ups and downs over the years.

“It was never a slight at the crowd, it was more that I think the set-up doesn’t allow it to be a good atmosphere, so it’s difficult playing under those circumstances - that’s what I was trying to say.”

O’Sullivan has yet to win the Northern Ireland Open title, although had reached the final three years in a row from 2018 to 2020, beaten on all occasions by Judd Trump.