Rory Gallagher resigns as Derry GAA manager

Rory Gallagher has stepped down from his role as Derry Gaelic football manager.

The Fermanagh native had last week agreed to “step back” from the role ahead of the Ulster final win over Armagh, but in a brief statement, Derry GAA have confirmed he has stepped down as manager.

It follows claims of domestic abuse by his estranged wife last week.

"Derry GAA can today confirm that Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager,” said a spokesperson.

“Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season.

"Derry GAA will be making no further comment at this time.”

Last week, the former manager’s ex-wife Nicola Gallagher posted a number of allegations against him spanning a period of more than two decades.

Mr Gallagher responded to the accusations in a statement given through his solicitor, saying the claims had “been investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The PSNI confirmed it had investigated incidents previously and submitted files to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in 2022.

The PPS concluded there was insufficient evidence to pursue the matter in the courts.

With the Ulster senior football final against Armagh looming last Sunday, Gallagher announced on Friday that he would be “stepping back” from his role as Derry football manager.

On the same evening, Ms Gallagher thanked people for their support via social media and in an interview with the Sunday Independent, said Derry GAA and Fermanagh GAA, who Gallagher managed before taking the Oakleaf reins, had been made aware of the domestic abuse allegations.

Ms Gallagher said her father, Gerry Rooney, had emailed Derry management on May 25 year detailing the claims.

Derry GAA said it had “no record” of any email correspondence of that sort.

"It was reported in the weekend media that Derry GAA did not respond to an email relating to these allegations which was reportedly sent on May 25 2022,” said a spokesperson.

"We have rigorously checked our email system and we have no record of receiving any such email then or at any time subsequent to that. We have not been able to verify the address the email was sent to, but we believe it may have been sent to a defunct administrator address.

“Derry GAA was unaware of these allegations until they emerged last week. We condemn all forms of domestic violence and we encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to report it to the relevant authorities immediately.”

Fermanagh GAA also said they had not received any “official complaints” and said they did “not condone any form of domestic abuse”.

On Monday, the PPS said they were aware of the comments made by Nicola Gallagher and would contact her “to discuss her concerns”.

"The PPS takes cases of domestic violence and abuse extremely seriously, and we are committed to prosecuting all such cases where the evidence allows us to do so, in strict accordance with the PPS Code for Prosecutors,” said a spokesperson.