Rory McIlroy: ‘The Queen was dignity, dedication and grace personified’

Rory McIlroy has paid tribute to the Queen after completing his second round at the BMW PGA Championship in London.

There has been an outpouring of emotion across the UK since the Queen died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Charles III was proclaimed king at an elaborate ceremony in London on Saturday.

A short time ago it was announced that the Queen’s funeral will be held in Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday, Rory McIlroy said: "I think she was dignity, dedication and grace. personified. She was a great lady. I had the honour of meeting her once and it’s a sad day but also a celebration of her life.

"She provided a steadiness for this country that no other has and I’m sure the scenes over the next few weeks are going to be incredible and as they should be because she was an incredible woman."

The best golfers in the world go head to head in the European Tour’s flagship event on the spectacular West Course.

Rory McIlroy will be in the rear-view mirrors of leaders Soren Kjeldsen and Viktor Hovland after he stormed up the leaderboard in round two of the BMW PGA Championship.

The event has been reduced to 54 holes after Friday’s play was cancelled following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

McIlroy will head into Sunday’s final round one off the lead after a round of 65 took him to 11-under.

The world No. 3 said he did not do much right and did not do much wrong in his opening round.

He began the day five shots adrift and knew he had to accelerate quickly due to the curtailed format.

After missing decent birdie chances on the first two holes, McIlroy rolled in an eagle putt on four to get his round moving.