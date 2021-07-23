Rowers Doyle and Scott fall into repechage stages after tough opening day at Olympics

Northern Ireland rowers Philip Doyle and Hannah Scott will both have to go through repechage races at the Tokyo Olympics after failing to qualify through their heats.

Doyle, racing in the men's double sculls with Irish partner Ronan Byrne, finished fourth in their heat, while Scott came third in the quad sculls heat with her GB team-mates.

After falling behind early, Doyle and Byrne couldn't find enough in reserve to overcome Poland, Switzerland and New Zealand in their heat to finish outside the top-three.

The Banbridge man will need a big result in the repechage, which is at 1.40am UK time on Saturday, to reach the final.

Meanwhile, Coleraine's Scott came closer to qualifying automatically as the Great Britain team pushed Germany and the Netherlands for the top two spots but ultimately finished third.

Their repechage race goes off at 2.50am UK time on Saturday but they will be fancied to progress through that.