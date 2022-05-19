Royal goal: Football manager David Jeffrey presented with MBE by Prince William

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has been presented with his MBE for services to Association Football and Community Relations in Northern Ireland by Prince William.

He was honoured for his achievements at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The highly decorated Irish League manager and former player and manager for Linfield lifted a total of 31 honours during a managerial career spanning two decades.

Prior to that he had claimed numerous medals as a Linfield player and captain.

Jeffrey, who has been manager of Ballymena United since 2016, also works as a senior social worker. Last month he retired from the Northern Trust after 28 years.

He joined the Trust on March 31 1994 to work with adults between the ages of 18 and 65 with physical and sensory impairments, before moving to his senior social worker post in Larne in 1999.

Away from football, he remains a member of Ballykeel Conservative Flute Band and is also in the Orange Order.

When news broke of his royal acknowledgement, Jeffrey paid tribute to his parents Ken and Isobel and the rest of his family for their love and support throughout a career that has seen him achieve remarkable success.

Jeffrey told the Belfast Telegraph previously: “When I heard about the award my first emotions were shock and surprise and then I thought, ‘How am I worthy of this?’ After it started to sink in, I was very proud, happy, appreciative and thankful.

“I genuinely never thought I would ever receive an award such as this and it means a great deal to me.

“A lot of people have helped me throughout my life, and I would like to thank my mum and dad and all my family who have shown me great love and support over the years.

“Football has played a huge part in my life and since coming home from Manchester United I have enjoyed my time immensely at Linfield, Ards, Larne, Linfield again playing, coaching and managing and now I love it at Ballymena United. I have respect for the people I have worked with and indeed the whole Irish League.

“I’m just as proud to receive the award for community relations because that means a lot in my life and my job as a senior social worker.”