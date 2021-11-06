10,000 empty seats... but IRFU defend ticket prices

Rugby

The IRFU has defended its ticket prices for the November internationals, despite today’s opening encounter against Japan at the Aviva Stadium highly unlikely to sell out.

Although tickets are currently still on sale, a crowd of approximately 40,000 is expected for Ireland captain Johnny Sexton’s 100th cap, which is some way short of the 51,700 capacity that is set to be in attendance for next week’s World Cup qualifier between the Republic and Portugal.

Many supporters have felt priced out of attending, with some shelling out up to €125 for a ticket to next weekend’s sold-out clash with New Zealand.

The union is adamant that its prices are ‘spot on’, with their hope being that over the course of this month’s three games against Japan, New Zealand and Argentina, 135,000 fans will come through the turnstiles.

Should that figure come to pass, the IRFU stands to make €10m from ticket sales, which would go some way towards the €45m losses it suffered throughout the pandemic.

IRFU director of commercial & marketing Padraig Power stood firmly by the pricing strategy, particularly when asked directly if the union was worried about the prospect of alienating the average supporter, who simply cannot afford to attend games.

“No, I don’t think so,” Power said. “I mean, there were tickets available for New Zealand from €52.50 – restricted view Cat 4 – up to Cat 1 for €125.

“We think it’s a great range of value. The top price in France for the All Blacks is €165 and that’s not even premium level. We think we sit on the right number.”

The IRFU has also pointed to the short lead-in time to sell tickets as the main reason for not selling out this afternoon’s game.

While the 1.00pm kick-off time is not ideal, the reasoning behind the early start is so that people in Japan will be able to watch the game at a reasonable hour.