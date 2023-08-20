A try, a win and a century of caps – all the best photos on emotional evening for Keith Earls
Keith Earls joined a very exclusive club this evening after winning his 100th Ireland cap in the 29-10 win over England at the Aviva Stadium.
15 years after making his debut against Canada, the Limerick man came off the bench in the second half of Ireland’s final home game before the World Cup to reach the special milestone.
Earls received a great reception when he walked onto the pitch before kick off with daughters Ella-May, Laurie and Emie, and the crowd gave a thunderous roar when he was introduced in the 58th minute.
It was a dream evening for the Munster wing as he touched down in spectacular fashion in the corner to cap the victory.
Here are some of the best pictures from what was an emotional day for Earls and his family.