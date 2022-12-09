Alan O’Connor says mentally strong Ulster are ready to take their frustrations out on Sale Sharks in Champions Cup opener

As Ulster players arrived into Ravenhill on Tuesday, their chastening defeat at the hands of Leinster still a fresh scar, a session with the side’s Performance Psychologist Darren Devaney was on the schedule.

Having led 22-3 at one point in the first-half, and facing a Leinster side reduced to 14-men by a 20th minute red card, to end the game needing a late try just to rescue the consolation of a bonus-point was surely as devastating a loss as can be at this time of year.

While there was no silverware on the line this time, the result, or rather the circumstances around it, have led to this one being filed alongside other such big-game lost leads against the likes of Gloucester, Leicester, Toulouse and Stormers.

It was always too much to expect, even a man down, that Leinster would go through the entire 80 minutes without a period in the ascendency but Devaney’s work with the players this week focused on the inability to seize back momentum and instead allow things to unravel.

“We have Darren working with us now as a full-time psychologist and he was very helpful,” said long-serving lock Alan O’Connor.” We spoke to him about trying to have that next-play focus and if things maybe are progressively getting worse or there’s negative momentum, then how do we get out of that? What do we do? How do you think yourself?

“You probably see it a lot these days, a team getting into a huddle and doing one, two, or three breaths.

“The idea of that is to get away from what has happened in the past and calm yourself.

“After the breath, someone speaks and you try to get clarity on what your next role is, what the team wants to do and how to execute it. You don’t want too many voices coming in at that point.

“You maybe only need one or two voices but it is more trying to get everybody on the same page, the same wavelength, to execute together because that is what rugby is.

“You can’t win the breakdown without clean-outs, you can’t win a scrum without props, you can’t win a lineout without locks.”

In the RDS, O’Connor senses that the team found themselves singing from different hymn sheets as what should have been a second consecutive win in the RDS slipped from their grasp.

“For me, it is an individual thing,” he said. “Let’s say they score a try, some of the lads will look at the big screen to see what happened but it doesn’t matter what happened — it is already done.

“It’s about how quickly can we move on and get to the same page.

“Lads are living in moments like ‘how did I miss that tackle?’ or ‘he’s doing me in today’ and if he is thinking negatively about the past, he is not in the moment.

“We’re just trying to get guys in the moment and that is the main challenge.

“In rugby, the picture changes all the time. One minute you are tackling, the next you are trying to get round the corner to help somebody out; you’re looking up seeing somebody running at you, looking to see where the ball is, so it is how can you be in that moment a hundred per cent instead of ‘I missed that tackle’ or ‘I can’t believe I dropped that ball’.”

With Sunday’s key Champions Cup opener against Sale ensuring there is no time to lick any proverbial wounds, O’Connor believes the focus must now switch to what Ulster do well, reminding themselves of the team that has beaten each opponent they have faced this season with the exception of their nearest neighbours.

“We have shown plenty of times this year how good we are,” O’Connor stressed.

“It doesn’t change in 25 minutes of rugby. We don’t turn into a bad team.

“We didn’t deal with situations as well as we could, we didn’t take opportunities we should have, which let them back into the game.

“We were creating opportunities but we weren’t taking them because maybe we thought we didn’t need to take the risk of going out wide because we were so many points up.

“If we stick to what we are good at — and we know what we are good at, we know we can move the ball, we know we can play with a really good, fast tempo, flat on the gain line and have a good set piece — they’re the things we will be needing over in Sale and we’ll enjoy showing everyone what we have got.”