Andy Farrell insists Stuart McCloskey has earned Ireland Test run

Rugby

Andy Farrell has insisted that Stuart McCloskey deserves his place for the third Test running as Ireland chase an autumn series clean sweep of wins against Australia tomorrow .

The Irish coach has resisted bringing the experienced Bundee Aki back into the side after serving out a suspension to hand McCloskey another starting spot in what is as close to a full-strength selection as possible.

Explaining why he retained McCloskey for what will be the first time the Ulsterman has ever played three Tests in a row, Farrell said: “Stu has earned the right to go again.

“First game was a bit different, and second game was a bit different again and we are hoping to get a better performance against a different side in Australia and one that suits Stu as well.”

However, fellow Ulsterman Robert Baloucoune has been left out of a side which contains seven changes and three positional switches from last weekend’s starting team against Fiji.

Farrell pointed out that Baloucoune, who was on the right wing against South Africa and Fiji, will have learned much from his back-to-back games and that he will continue to be closely monitored back at Ulster.

“Whether playing in this game or not, it’s all about how you react and keep getting better,” said the Ireland coach.

“We’ll watch this space with Rob and the others as well.”

While, as expected, Rob Herring is on the bench , uncapped Leinster lock Joe McCarthy will wear the number 19 shirt in place of Kieran Treadwell who has been involved in seven of Ireland’s last eight Tests.