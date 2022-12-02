Andy Warwick challenges Ulster to set the tone from first scrum in crucial top of the table clash against Leinster

Andy Warwick says analysing an opponents scrum can just just as key as perfecting one’s own

It can be bewildering or just frustrating to behold and, depending on how things are going, a useful weapon or impediment to remaining on the front-foot in any given game.

It’s also worth pointing out that it is often spoken of as an area no-one knows much about really, save the front rows.

Scrums may resemble little more than a tangle of limbs which inevitably flop to earth but, don’t be beguiled, the engagement is highly technical and a fundamental function for those who are paid to be at the very coalface, the place of direct engagement between the props and hookers on either team.

Andy Warwick has accumulated quite some knowledge on matters pertaining to the scrum over what is more than a century-and-a-half of appearances.

Yes, but, as with all the modern game’s props, there is so much more to be done around the field with ball-carrying, hitting rucks and defending as well as mauling both front and back-foot, all to be delivered when going about one’s work.

All true, but it still all boils down to the scrum.

“I’d say the first scrum sets the tone for the rest of the game,” Warwick explains.

“If you go well in it, confidence rises in the front row and whole team. The other way round and boys are thinking they’re maybe going to have a bad day, so the first scrum is very important.”

Warwick expands on the theory that all can stem from how the front row are going.

“For us as a front row unit, it’s all about connections, being together and making sure we do the same thing, depending on what we’re wanting to do, and that we’re all on the same page.

"I think we’ve put a lot of work into that.”

It’s just the same with the maul.

He explains: “We drill it enough and know exactly where we should be, there’s an odd time something can go wrong but we know where we should be, and you have to get as quickly into position as you can and add your weight and make sure you’re specific at what you’re doing.

“In the last game against Leinster,” he adds referring to September’s defeat to Leo Cullen’s squad, Ulster only reverse so far this season, “some of it didn’t go according to plan but hopefully we can learn from that and bring it into this week.”

Yes, tomorrow it’s Leinster again.

It’s worth noting that Warwick started in both games against them in the previous term when Ulster managed a rare thing of beating their southern neighbours both home and away.

Indeed, November 2021’s victory in Dublin was the first one since 2013 with the one prior to that having been registered at the backend of the previous century.

Last season’s meeting at the RDS pitted Warwick up against Tadhg Furlong and he could be going up against the Ireland tighthead again tomorrow which, obviously, entails a certain amount of cramming on what Leinster are doing at scrum-time, as is the usual process when preparing to play any team, really.

“You have to analyse them (potential opponents) because they probably do change things every season, whatever angles they are deciding to go with as a unit and then what we do to counteract that,” adds the 31-year-old Ballymena native.

“It’s always a challenge against Leinster, going up against a British and Irish Lions front row basically.

"But I enjoy coming up against them and you definitely learn from each game.

“They are some of the best and I enjoy coming up against them because I see it as a real challenge.

"And I love going down to Leinster and playing that away game because I know it’s such a challenge.

"But we have to go and prove a point.”

Warwick provided a reminder of his versatility in the closing minutes of last Friday’s victory over Zebre when he switched from loosehead to the tighthead side of the scrum following Jeff Toomaga-Allen’s injury-enforced departure, which was probably no bad thing to demonstrate to the coaching staff with Rory Sutherland around and Steven Kitshoff to come post-World Cup.

As Warwick explains: “When you prep the whole week for it, it’s a lot easier and you have been through the process, but it (the Zebre late switch) shows that any eventuality can happen, and you have to be prepared for it.”

Though he admits his one scrum at tighthead against the Italians didn’t go too well, it is a position Warwick is familiar enough with and he recalls packing down against Cian Healy in the early days of the Ulsterman’s career back in 2014.

Still, he has to address the fact that regarding his primary position, at loosehead, a Scotland international and British and Irish Lion is currently at Ravenhill and a Springbok World Cup winner is on his way.

“It’s great having that quality coming in,” he adds, referring to Sutherland and Kitshoff, “and it’s going to make the squad better and make me better to see what they do and how they approach the game and how they approach the scrum.

“And, look, all I can do is try and do my best and that’s all you can worry about.

“I’ll try to keep on improving. That’s all you can do really but they’ll add to the squad and there’ll be a lot of competition so that will be good.”

Tomorrow, though, watch for when that first scrum arrives.