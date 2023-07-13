Anxious wait for Johnny Sexton as EPCR panel deliberates after marathon six-hour misconduct hearing

Johnny Sexton could be hit with a ban that jeopardises his World Cup participation.

Johnny Sexton faces an anxious wait in the coming days after his lengthy misconduct hearing adjourned without a decision this evening.

The Ireland captain and his former club Leinster faced charges from tournament organisers EPCR relating to his behaviour towards the match officials in the aftermath of the Heineken Champions Cup final today, with the online hearing lasting between five and six hours.

Chair Christopher Quinlan KC will deliberate with fellow panel members Adam Casseldon SC and Marcello D'Orey after hearing from the Ireland captain and the match officials about the exchanges that followed the final whistle after Leinster had lost to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium.

Two weeks' ago, EPCR announced that Sexton would face a misconduct charge related to his "behaviour towards the match officials", while Leinster are defending themselves against the charge that they failed to adequately control the captain who missed the final through injury.

It is understood that a decision has not yet been made and that Sexton and Leinster will be informed of any sanction in the coming days.

That could mean the threat to the veteran out-half's World Cup lingers on until early next week.

There is an expectation that he will be hit with some form of ban, but the length of any suspension could have a major impact on Ireland's World Cup hopes.

Andy Farrell's men play three warm-up games against Italy, England and Samoa before kicking off their tournament against Romania. They then face Tonga, before taking on world champions South Africa and Scotland in their final pool games.

It is understood that there was no reference to Sexton's post-match behaviour in referee Jaco Peyper's initial report after the game, but his actions subsequently came to light leading to this charge.

Much will depend on the nature of what was said when the out-half was seen remonstrating with officials on the pitch and when they were collecting their medals

Both Sexton and EPCR have the right to appeal any decision when it is made.