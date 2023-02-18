Armagh must get back to winning ways in Ulster derby, says Chris Parker

Chris Parker has called on Armagh to hit back in their promotion quest after defeat last time out

It’s a massive occasion for both City of Armagh and Banbridge today as they contest an Ulster derby with much at stake.

Hosts Armagh have their sights firmly fixed on winning Division 1B and gaining automatic promotion to the upper tier, as the former leaders are now second after defeat to Old Belvedere. With only five points separating Chris Parker’s squad from fourth-placed Old Belvedere, there is little room for error.

Banbridge are ninth and not only need to stay ahead of bottom side Malone — who are seven points back — to avoid automatic relegation but will also be aiming to get ahead of UCC to dodge a Play-Off to stay up.

“It is important we get back on the horse and try to pick up points because there are a lot of teams battling it out for that top four,” said Armagh coach Parker.

“As quickly as you could go on a run of wins you could go on a run of losses and slide down, so it is imperative we get that win.”

Armagh have Michael McDonald released to play by Ulster but are without the injured Shea O’Brien, Frank Bradshaw-Ryan and James McCormick. Bann, though, are expecting to have David McCann, Callum Reid and James Humphreys all involved.

Malone host Old Wesley in their bid to escape the basement. They do, though, have a healthy release from Ulster with Angus Curtis, Aaron Sexton, Dave Shanahan, Declan Moore and Gareth Milasinovich all togging out.

Up in 1A, Ballynahinch take on leaders Terenure College at Ballymacarn Park. The sixth-placed hosts have Marcus Rea and Jake Flannery in their starting side as well as George Saunderson.

Division 2A leaders Queen’s University travel to UL Bohemians, who are propping up the table. Ballymena, who are eighth, are also on the road at second-placed Barnhall.

Rainey Old Boys are at 2B leaders Greystones. Belfast Harlequins host Enniscorthy and Dungannon are at Corinthians.

In 2C, clear leaders Instonians are at Bruff, Bangor go to Midleton and Omagh host Skerries.

Division 1A: Ballynahinch v Terenure.

Division 1B: City of Armagh v Banbridge, Malone v Old Wesley.

Division 2A: Barnhall v Ballymena, UL Bohemian v QUB. Division 2B: Belfast Harlequins v Enniscorthy, Corinthians v Dungannon, Rainey OB v Greystones. Division 2C: Bruff v Instonians, Midleton v Bangor, Omagh v Skerries.