Ballynahinch win Senior Cup after strong second half performance against Queen’s

Ballynahinch 32 Queen's University 15

Ballynahinch's Mark Best celebrates his try during the Bank Of Ireland Ulster Senior Cup Final against Queens — © DICKSON DIGITAL

An emphatic 29 second half points ensured that Ballynahinch claimed the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup as they defeated Queen’s University 32-15 to lift the trophy for the fifth time in their history.

The students, who were seeking to retain the cup, had led 15-3 at the break but Hinch turned on the power to claim the double of Cup and Ulster League success from the season.

Hinch, with Ulster squad member Reuben Crothers showing up well, also racked up their 29 points without reply from the students, Hinch out-half Greg Hutley ending with 17 of the total.

After Hutley had kicked an early penalty, Queen’s responded with a Jonny Hunter try though Ritchie McMaster hit the post with the conversion.

And when Mark Best was yellow carded for Hinch, the students struck again with Michael Orr making the corner. McMaster’s conversion putting them 12-3 ahead. That became 15-3 on 26 minutes from a McMaster penalty just before Best returned.

Ballynahinch captain Bradley Luney holds aloft the Senior Cup after victory over Queen's University — © DICKSON DIGITAL

The new half opened with Rory Telfer stealing the ball from Hinch skipper Bradley Luney as he surged over the try line but then the students’ scrum half James Wright was binned.

Hinch kept up the pressure and Aaron Cairns scored in the corner in the 45th minute with Hutley converting.

Five minutes later, Hutley struck another penalty and now with the momentum replacement Chris Gibson surged over to put them 18-15 in front.

With Queen’s lock Jake McCay binned with just over 10 minutes to go, Best drove over the line.

Hutley converted to put Hinch 25-15 in front and in the dying minutes converted his own effort after hacking a loose ball through to win the chase.

Meanwhile, Ballyclare won the Junior Cup defeating Enniskillen 42-36.

Ballynahinch: E Graham, F Jemphrey, R Wilson, M Best, A Cairns, G Hutley, C McKee; N Caldera, C Milligan, K McCall, J Simpson, T Martin, Z McCall, R Crothers, B Luney (capt) Subs: J Hanlon, J Charles K Gill, C Gibson, J Milligan.

QUB: R Telfer, M Orr, R Johnston, B Power, J Hunter, R McMaster, J Wright; J Boal, A Clarke, M Miller, J Hopes, J McCay, L McLoughlin, C Pollock, D Whitten (capt). Subs: H Long, N Carville, G Dillon, H Patterson, B Heath.

Referee: S Douglas