Big Four progress to Schools’ Cup semi-finals

Schools’ Cup

Sullivan Upper’s Ryan Drain goes on to score a try during Saturday’s game in Holywood

Methodist College Belfast and Campbell College Belfast will meet in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Semi-Finals in a rematch of last year’s Final after both breezed through the last-eight.

Defending champions Methody had a fairly easy day of it, romping home to a 38-7 win at Royal School Dungannon, while Campbell had a harder time of it in the tie of the round against Sullivan Upper.

Jonny Cupitt’s men were made to work hard but they eventually emerged 36-20 victors in Holywood to progress to the last-four and keep their hopes of continuing a run that has seen them reach four of the last six finals.

Matty Booth grabbed a double for the men in black as they ran in six tries, with Jake Daley, Cameron Faith, Joe Jeffrey and Sam Boomer also crossing as Matt Rae added three conversions.

Sullivan had been in touch through two tries from Nathan Noble and further scores from Ryan Drain and Tom Muldrew, but Campbell had too much in the second half.

The two sides will once again go head-to-head at Ravenhill in a replay of last year’s decider, which was edged by Methody by a thrilling 20-17 scoreline.

The winner of that Semi-Final will meet either Wallace High or Royal Belfast Academical Institution in the St Patrick’s Day decider as the draw paired the two Schools’ Cup giants together in the Semi-Finals.

Wallace were involved in the tightest game of the day but emerged on the right side of a 25-17 scoreline against a resilient Coleraine Grammar side at Clonevin Park.

Derek Suffern’s men got their points through tries from Matthew Crowe, Charlie Beattie and Ben Moore, with Beattie adding 10 points from the boot by kicking two conversions and two penalties.

Coleraine’s response came through tries from Jacob Lennox and Cian McCullagh, with Jordan McAuley striking seven points through two conversions and a penalty.

And in the final game of the day, RBAI were comfortable winners as they kept a clean sheet in their 40-0 win over Dromore High on home soil, setting up a last-four tie on March 1 at the home of Ulster.

Danske Bank Schools’ Cup Quarter-Final results

RBAI 40 Dromore High 0

Wallace High 25 Coleraine Grammar 17

Sullivan Upper 20-36 Campbell College

RS Dungannon 7 Methodist College 38

Semi-Final draw

Methodist College v Campbell College

(Tues, February 28, 2.30pm, Ravenhill)

RBAI v Wallace High

(Wed March 1, 2.30pm, Ravenhill)