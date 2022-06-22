Billboards taunting Ireland rugby team planned in New Zealand ahead of All Black clashes

One of the banners the Ireland team will see Credit: TAB NZ

The Ireland rugby team will reportedly be facing more than just All Blacks during their New Zealand tour, with a series of cheecky adverts set to be deployed mocking the Irish sporting record in the country.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the sports betting agency TAB NZ plan to erect the billboards in each New Zealand host city and also close to the Irish team hotel or on routes to their training facilities.

It is reported some of the messages on the boards will include: “0 wins in NZ".

Another is said to state: “Think the flight was long? Try a 28-year unbeaten streak at Eden Park".

Mocking the eligibility rules which allow Ireland to field the likes of Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park and James Lowe, one of the billboards reads: "4 Kiwis in the team. That might help your odds a little."

Ireland will play their three-test series against the Oceania country in July, with matches taking place in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington.

The first match is set to take place on July 2 at Eden Park.

Last year, Ireland stunned the All Blacks beating them 29-20 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, meaning the ‘men in green’ have now won three of their last five matches against New Zealand, including their historic 2016 and 2018 victories over the fearsome side.

According to TAB NZ, the billboards are simply sharing "helpful facts" with their visitors.

"From when they arrive in New Zealand until the moment they step onto the field, TAB NZ will be there to remind them that their odds aren't looking good," the company's general manager Marketing and Customer Experience Jodi Williams told the New Zealand Herald.

"You have to go all the way back to 1994 to find the last time the All Blacks had a loss at the Garden of Eden. That was the same year Forrest Gump hit the big screen, and Friends began its glittering 10-season run on TV.

"Based on Ireland's strong showing in this year's Six Nations, this should be a great three-test series that will keep fans of both sides on the edge of their seats.”