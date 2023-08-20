Brendan Fanning: Ireland's errors would have been costly against a better team than England

Mack Hansen of Ireland dives over to score their fourth try despite being challenge by Joe Marchant during the Summer International match between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Dublin, Dublin. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

A colleague is happily on a family cycling holiday in the Loire Valley, where this World Cup warm-up game registered with at least one of the locals.

When our pal came down for brekkie yesterday morning, the receptionist hailed him and quickly broke into a rendition of Ireland’s Call.

After the performance, which the guest unkindly described as “overlong”, the receptionist declared: “We are both against the English, yes?”

Well, that used to define our approach across the codes, but given our national rugby coach is a Brexit refugee and has proved himself adept at stunting his own country’s growth when they come over here talking about sunlit uplands and frictionless global trade, it’s best not to ladle it on too heavily.

Andy Farrell is, by every account, a decent man. His team operate well above a decent level. Ireland Rugby Inc. is beyond salivating over a year high of beating England for a second time in 2023 and a fourth on the trot.

The problematic bit was that this is how Ireland would look if it was their first game after a long lead-in of heavy-duty strength and conditioning. Everything in the first 40 minutes was a bit off, and in the second was assisted by England losing Billy Vunipola on a red.

​Well, everything bar the try for Bundee Aki, where they cleverly went front door and Peter O’Mahony put him away, and then the persistence to add a second, for Garry Ringrose, just before the break. To cap it off, Dan Sheehan went off a couple of minutes before half-time, breaking into a trot for the last 15 metres to the touchline, which looked like an effort to calm the crowd.

If you were in the business of building bonus-point performances, then two tries in the first half is half the job done. This was not about that. It was about winning with systems that made England look second-rate, a good send-off from HQ before Bayonne next weekend and then the big show itself.

The second half was saved by a string of good decisions, led by Ryan and Jamison Gibson-Park, to work a try in the corner for James Lowe with Vunipola in the bin. That sentence became permanent after the review, giving England the unwanted hat-trick of three red cards in successive games against Ireland. Game over.

So what did Farrell learn? Not a lot, but if he was hoping for a stellar showing from Cian Prendergast at number eight, he didn’t get it. As for another spot in the spine of the team, out-half Ross Byrne’s finishing pass for James Lowe’s try was perfect, but he isn’t blessed with the speed gene. This is something Farrell knows and is prepared to accommodate.

He knew, too, that Keith Earls is up there with the most popular sports stars in the country. The noise that greeted his arrival in the last quarter was surpassed only by the acclaim of his high dive in the Havelock Square corner to score. It was scripted.

But how did the home team, ably supported by their guests, look like they were taking rust off a fence with an oven glove?

​If the lineout itself looked very unsure, then its attacking maul is fast becoming a lottery. If the numbers come up, then it moves forward and the ref looks only at defenders trying to pull a fast one. If they don’t, it’s a penalty conceded for what has become a badge of dishonour with this forward pack: the back lifter slips in behind the catcher as he comes to earth and presents an illegal obstacle to the opposition.

When James Ryan was done for this, it was hard to know if he was hoping the referee, Paul Williams — the Kiwi was keen to leave no stone unturned in his search for miscreants — would get a phone call he couldn’t ignore or maybe be looking somewhere else.

Something has to change with this. It’s not in a fit state to bring to the World Cup as currently constituted. Early in the second half, they were on their best behaviour with a mauled lineout in the England 22, only to have it declared impotent. Moments later, they were done for a crooked throw in much the same position.

It will take a lot less to fix the stuff like conceding penalties for not rolling away fast enough. And a bit more to work out a house rule about woeful kicking to attackers in space. Lowe and Prendergast were blessed to get away with desperate clearances that, against better teams than England, would have been costly.

The crowd glossed over all this, largely because of the one-way traffic. It was a parade with Earls as its Grand Master despite his short enough spell on the field. It was, after all, another win over England.

Perhaps the receptionist in our pal’s French hotel rattled off another few bars of Ireland’s Call in celebration. Probably best not to think he’ll be cheering for boys in green when the real business kicks off next month. This run out won’t have a big bearing on that. At least, you’d hope not. The phoney war is almost over.