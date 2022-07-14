Bundee Aki in for injured Garry Ringrose as Ireland aim for historic series victory over the All Blacks

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is hoping his side have saved their best performance for last, as they target a famous series win over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday night.

As expected, Farrell has named a settled team, as Bundee Aki comes in for the injured Garry Ringrose, in what is the only enforced change from the side who created history in Dunedin last weekend.

Aki's promotion from the bench paves the way for Keith Earls to wear jersey 23, having seen off competition from Jordan Larmour and Ciarán Frawley.

“Selection has been difficult enough because people are always challenging within the group so that is always good but at the same time challenging in the right manner,” Farrell said.

“The meeting this morning was all about us making sure we were all on the same page, pushing in the right direction together, because there are nearly 70 of us on tour, and if we have everyone pushing in the right direction that will represent a hell of a force for us.

“Everyone was right on point during that training session which is good news.

“Everyone realises the size of the task in hand but there is a lot of excitement in being able to deal with that. I think the best part of where we are at is that we know we can do better.

“What we have done pretty well over the last period of time is to have a clear understanding of what our game is all about and what we need to do to get better. It becomes more clear and obvious the more we do together.

“We had a decent result in our last Test but we hope our best is saved to last.”

Farrell insists he wants to 'put doubt in the All Blacks' minds', as Ireland look to capitalise on the mounting pressure on head coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane.

However, Farrell knows that a massive challenge awaits at Sky Stadium.

“We will see if much improvement is needed because, as I keep on saying, we are in control as well as them,” he maintained.

“They have got a plan but it is up to us to make sure that we bring a bit of chaos to that plan. We have to make sure we put a bit of doubt in the All Blacks minds as the game goes along. First and foremost we need to get our intentions and our accuracy over the line.

“It really does not get any better for us. We have all talked about playing against the All Blacks when our backs are against the wall or when they have come off a loss and we know what the history has said about all that.

“That is exactly where we want to be. We know they will be hurting. We know they have (previously) bounced back unbelievably strong.

“We have played them enough times to realise what is coming but to have them in the last game of the season when we expect them to be fired up, wanting to prove a point to us and to ourselves, it couldn’t be any better for us.

“To be able to deal with those type of situations is exactly where we want to be.

“The All Blacks over the years are the world’s best at being calm under pressure and just staying on point and not letting things get to them too much. It is our job to push them to the limits of that.”

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland after shaking off a knee injury to partner Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

Aki's inclusion means Robbie Henshaw switches to outside centre, while Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe make up a familiar looking back-three.

Up front, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong continue in the front-row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan in the engine room.

Peter O'Mahony was passed fit earlier this week to rejoin Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris in the back-row.

Like O'Mahony, Finlay Bealham has also overcome a knock to offer front-row cover along with Rob Herring and Cian Healy. Kieran Treadwell and Jack Conan will look to bring energy off the bench again.

Conor Murray and Joey Carbery are joined by Munster team-mate Earls who captained the midweek team to an impressive win over the Maori on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks have made four changes to their starting team, as the hosts are significantly boosted by the return of Sam Whitelock.

The talismanic lock missed last week's defeat due to concussion, and his inclusion means Jordie Barrett reverts to the back-row. Tighthead Nepo Laulala is preferred to Ofa Tu'ungafasi.

David Havili and last week's try-scorer Will Jordan are handed starts in the centre and on the wing respectively, while rugby league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is in line for his Test debut off the bench.

All Blacks: Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Sevu Reece; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Nepo Laulala; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (captain), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Dane Coles, Aidan Ross, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papali’i, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.